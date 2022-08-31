Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds
A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
VIDEO: Overnight SF sideshow broken up by police; Fremont to consider laws against spectators
Video from an overnight sideshow shows a driver doing donuts on the streets of San Francisco. Meanwhile, the city of Fremont will be considering making it illegal to spectate a sideshow.
myaustinminnesota.com
California man sentenced to prison time on felony 1st degree drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
A California man who was one of two suspects found to be in possession of 2,318 grams, or just over five pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, a plastic bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
PLANetizen
BART’s Phase II Extension Into San Jose Ready to Go
Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) officials recently announced log-awaited plans to commence construction on Phase II of the BART extension into the Silicon Vallley. Phase II has already been in the works for years, first making the Planetizen newsfeed in 2016, and Phase...
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the San Jose Police Department, a fatal crash occurred in San Jose early Saturday morning. The crash happened near the westbound lanes of the street at around 3:33 a.m.
2 prisoners escape Contra Costa County detention center
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two prisoners escaped the Marsh Creek Detention Facility Sunday afternoon, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff announced. Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the facility at 12000 Marsh Creek Road. The first incarcerated individual is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who is 5-foot-6 and approximately 140 […]
Slumping slope above South Bay reservoir will send homeowners packing
MORGAN HILL (KPIX) -- In the Santa Clara County town of Morgan Hill, some residents living beside Anderson Reservoir are being told their homes must be demolished. The local water agency is offering to buy them out but, so far, no one thinks the prices are fair.Trevor Holler is well aware that the ground is moving under the home he shares with his father. One look at his driveway will tell you that. It is fractured into six-foot-wide slabs; some have been tilted up about six inches."When you start noticing half-inch cracks turn into two-inch cracks turn into six-inch cracks...
Triple-digit temperatures sparks fire, neighborhood blackouts in East Bay
Amid the brutal heat wave, a brush fire burning along Highway 4 in Martinez threatened hillside homes and barns.
KTVU FOX 2
Sonoma State seeks help in identifying stabbing suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying a stabbing suspect, according to a tweet from California State University Police.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
San Jose police locate missing woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are have located a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1. Penny Mathias, 26, “has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old,” according to a tweet from the department. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. Mathias was last seen on El […]
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Thousands still without power across Bay Area
(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
NBC Bay Area
Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area
The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power. PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power. Resident Nisreen Baroudi received...
Nearly $4 million of cannabis seized from Antioch homes
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly $4 million worth of cannabis was seized from eight Antioch homes when authorities served search warrants on Wednesday, the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) confirmed to KRON4. In total, 447.65 pounds of cannabis and 5,251 cannabis plants were taken. The marijuana was being grown indoors without a license, the […]
