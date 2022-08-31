ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Following Saturday's Games

The first full Saturday of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Several prominent games took place in Week 1 on Saturday, with Ohio State holding off Notre Dame, Georgia rocking Oregon and Alabama looking dominant as ever, among other contests. Following Week 1's first Saturday games, ESPN's...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Texans Release Notable Running Back On Monday

As the team welcomed wide receiver Chris Conley back, the Houston Texans reportedly cut ties with a former 1,000-yard rusher on Monday. According to "Houston Football Show" co-host Jayson Braddock, the Texans signed Chris Conley back to its practice squad and released Marlon Mack. Braddock noted that the team needed...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1

Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
FanSided

Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer

It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Colts Player Highlight: Tyquan Lewis

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2022 NFL season with high expectations and a young roster. Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard has assembled a talented roster that includes defensive end, Tyquan Lewis. Lewis is ready to show his talent on the gridiron. Additionally, Lewis is ready to help Indianapolis’ defense have a successful season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy