Fairfield Sun Times
Kalispell man killed following motorcycle crash
KALISPELL, Mont. - On September 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM, Kalispell Police Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of 3rd Ave EN and East Idaho St. The motorcycle rider was reported to be injured in the roadway. KPD officers, along with an FCSO...
Kalispell motorcyclist dies in Somers crash
A 47-year-old man from Kalispell died in a Friday evening crash on Montana Highway 82 near Somers in Flathead County.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
Missoula woman dies in crash near the Wye
A 62-year-old Missoula woman died following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident that happened north of the Wye.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bear sighting reported on University of Montana campus
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly sighted in the W lot area near the stadium at the University of Montana campus Tuesday at around 12:15 a.m. An alert from UM's emergency alert notification system said officers with the UM Police Department saw the bear going south towards the University Center.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
NBCMontana
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
Fairfield Sun Times
One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
NBCMontana
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana food pantry visits double over summer months
MISSOULA, Mont. - The on-campus food pantry at University of Montana is working to keep up with growing need with fall semester underway. Visits to the pantry doubled over the summer months with 586 total visits from June through August, compared to 231 visits over the same stretch of time last summer.
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
