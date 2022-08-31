ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele Teases The Idea Of A “Nope” Sequel: “We’re Not Over Telling All of These Stories”

By Alex Zephyr
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

N ope , the 2022 extraterrestrial thriller from Jordan Peele , recorded the highest opening weekend for an original film since his 2019 smash Get Out . And the flick also just cleared $148.7 million worldwide. But there’s one particular role — cryptically called “Nobody” — that has fans buzzing as to when the part might make another apparition.

“People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what’s going on. The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that,” the 43-year-old comedian/filmmaker told the New York Times . “Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.”

“I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future,” Peele added. “We’re not over telling all of these stories.” Interestingly, though, the actual character doesn’t show up in the movie. Instead, “Nobody” (played by Michael Busch ) only pops up in the trailer.

This isn’t the first time Peele has hinted at a possible sequel or spinoff from one of his projects, either. In 2018, he told the Hollywood Reporter he would “definitely, seriously consider” a follow-up to Get Out , too.

“I love that universe, and I feel like there is more story to tell. I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends,” he told the outlet at their sixth annual Nominees Night. But it couldn’t be just another money grab or casual venture for Peele.

“I would never want to do a sequel that just feels like for the sake of doing a sequel,” he added. “I would have to have a story that I feel like would take it up a notch.”

