WATCH: Winnie the Pooh horror film releases first trailer



A horror film set in A. A. Milne's Hundred Acre Wood, the domain of Winnie the Pooh , released its trailer Wednesday.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey appears to continue where Milne left off, with an adult Christopher Robin, played by Nikolai Leon, returning to visit his childhood friends, who have "turned wild," as the trailer explains. Robin is seen alongside his fiance as they happen upon Pooh Bear and Piglet, who've become slasher characters in the movie directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield.

Frake-Waterfield reported that the movie was shot in England's Ashdown Forest over the course of 10 days.

The copyright for Pooh Bear expired at the start of 2022, and the character entered the public domain. Previously, the copyright was owned by Disney licensing.

This film's release date and rating are yet to be determined.