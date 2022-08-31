Read full article on original website
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000. Eligible people living in the state have until Sept. 15 to apply for the tax credit intended to help people in Maryland who took out student loans to pay for college.
Social Security payment 2022: Second half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients who received their monthly payment of $841 beginning Sept. 1 will receive a second payment later this month. SSI recipients, who typically only receive one payment per month, are set to see their October payments on Sept. 30. Those eligible will receive a total of $1,682 in payments for the month.
Biden’s Davis-Bacon bloat undermines taxpayer infrastructure investments
The unprecedented expansion of the archaic Davis-Bacon Act (an inflationary and anti-small business regulation requiring contractors to pay inaccurate, bloated government-determined wages and benefits on taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects) into privately developed clean energy construction projects receiving federal tax incentives is raising serious concerns among developers, small businesses in the construction industry, climate change activists, and taxpayers.
Right-to-work is a sure bet in an uncertain economy
Gloomy economic signs are giving the public deja vu. Talk of a recession triggers flashbacks to 2008. Sky-high gas prices evoke memories of the Carter presidency. It’s true, the economic challenges we face today are not new. But neither are the solutions. The past clearly shows us which policies...
White House rebrands as school reopening champs as COVID-19 learning loss revealed
The White House is touting its efforts to open schools in 2021 amid reports that students suffered severe learning loss while schools were closed. Average math and reading scores for students at the age of 9 declined substantially over the past two years, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card, a period of time correlating with COVID-19-related school closures.
Gen Z and millennials do not trust the media, but 79% consume news daily: Poll
Both millennials and Generation Zers are avid consumers of news, with nearly 80% reporting that they consume news every day. A new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that nearly a third of the group is also willing to pay for news. Just 23% of the group, which...
This Labor Day, remember Abraham Lincoln and the importance of work
Sadly, as people celebrate Labor Day this year, perhaps what's most notable is the historically low labor participation rate. There is a yawning gap between the jobs available and those with a desire to fill them. As the Wall Street Journal reported last month, "While the U.S. economy in July...
The economy appears headed for a hard recession landing
Democrats are euphoric. Talking to themselves in their closed loop, they believe they will continue to control the Senate after the November midterm elections. With just a little bit of luck, they might keep the House. Democrats presently inhabit la-la land. Some Democrats interpreted Friday’s economic data as newly positive,...
A Labor Day look at what Americans are doing and thinking about
Why and when did Labor Day become a federal holiday?. In the 1880s, the emerging labor movement proposed a holiday to celebrate workers and give them a day off. Two union leaders, Matthew Maguire and Peter J. McGuire, took the lead. In 1887, Oregon became the first state to declare Labor Day a holiday. When Labor Day was made a national holiday in 1894 with the support of President Grover Cleveland, 30 states were already celebrating it.
College Board adds AP class in African American studies inspired by George Floyd
Students at 60 U.S. high schools will soon be able to take African American Studies as an Advanced Placement course, the College Board announced this week. The College Board, which administers several college prep programs, including the SAT and AP courses, announced that the African American Studies AP course will begin this year as a pilot program that will not award students any college credits, according to the New York Times.
Most dissatisfied with K-12 education system: Poll
Satisfaction with the education system in the United States is at its lowest since the turn of the century, according to a poll. The latest read from Gallup's survey measuring people’s satisfaction with K-12 public education showed 55% of the public feels there is more to be desired. With...
