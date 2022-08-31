Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
'A travesty of justice': Trump erupts at Democrats at first rally after FBI raid
Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, targeting President Joe Biden, other top Democrats, and the Justice Department in a nearly two-hour speech Saturday evening. Trump held the "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to support his candidates...
Washington Examiner
By bragging about record, Biden risks appearing out of touch, Republicans say
President Joe Biden's warning about the imminent demise of democracy is at odds with the rosy image he is simultaneously trying to portray about Democrats and his leadership before November's midterm elections. The contradictory message also could exacerbate perceptions of Biden being out of touch as middle-class families attempt to...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the abortion president
Once upon a time, in an America that now seems far, far away, a Democratic president said, “Our vision [is one] where abortion is safe and legal, but rare.” That was Bill Clinton in January 1993. Nearly 30 years later, abortions are hardly rare. The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute...
Washington Examiner
Trump rally watch live: Donald in Pennsylvania for first campaign event since FBI raid
Former President Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday for a "Save America" rally to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event, which is taking place at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, will feature appearances by GOP Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial nominee. Trump endorsed both in their highly competitive primary races. While not on the set list for Saturday's event, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was seen walking into the event. The rally is taking place over Labor Day weekend, the unofficial start of the midterm election season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Interrupted Mid-Sentence After Hosts Spot Mastriano
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, spoke at length to Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts prior to the start of the rally in Wilkes-Barre.
Washington Examiner
Biden misses 125K legal refugee pledge while breaking illegal immigration record
The Biden administration is on track to admit fewer refugees this year than the Trump administration did in 2019, prompting complaints from Democratic politicians and immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the midterm elections. Last October, President Joe Biden announced that the annual refugee cap would rise to 125,000. With just...
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: Lefty bias finally catches up with CNN’s Harwood
This week’s Liberal Media Scream has an example of journalism’s leftist bias finally costing one of its own. Not long after CNN correspondent John Harwood was on the air last week blasting former President Donald Trump as a “dishonest demagogue,” the onetime Wall Street Journal reporter tweeted that he was out on the street looking for work.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Lindsey Graham defends predicting 'riots in the streets' over Trump prosecution
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is defending his prediction that former President Donald Trump being prosecuted over his handling of classified documents would spark "riots in the streets." Graham, who made the original comments during an appearance on Fox News's Sunday Night in America last weekend, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on...
Washington Examiner
Trump can make ‘one of the greatest comebacks in American history’: Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the stage is set for former President Donald Trump to make “one of the greatest comebacks in American history.”. Graham made the prediction in an interview with CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick over the weekend, arguing that Trump had a "pretty good chance" of winning the 2024 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
Does BLM care about black lives or white money?
Has a political activist group ever fallen from grace quicker than the once-beloved Black Lives Matter?. After leading the outrage in 2020 over George Floyd's death and collecting tens of millions of dollars in donations, the group has been repeatedly exposed for using these funds on personal expenses instead of the social justice causes the group claimed they supported. After multiple reports earlier this year of BLM using donations to buy mansions, yet another group leader has been accused of stealing more than $10 million from its charitable contributions.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Conservatives should reject Rick Scott's flawed MAGA manifesto
In his apologia for the MAGA establishment, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) , chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, did conservatives a favor by bringing to the surface our real choice in 2022 and beyond. We can submit to a new establishment that looks a lot like the old establishment....
Washington Examiner
Election deniers repeatedly visited office at center of hacked elections machine investigation
A group of election deniers made repeated visits to a Georgia elections office that is at the center of an investigation examining alleged breaches of voting equipment in the weeks after the 2020 election. Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg, consultants from tech forensics firm SullivanStrickler, made several visits to the...
Washington Examiner
The MAGAs are coming! The MAGAs are coming!
Standing outside the building that produced two of the greatest documents about liberty and freedom in the history of civilization, President Joe Biden authoritatively condemned approximately half of the country's voters who disagree with him. Constitutional liberties apparently mean nothing to the self-proclaimed "great unifier," as Biden chastised all those who dare speak out against him. It was pure demagoguery meant to distract from the disastrous first 20 months of the Biden administration. He warned of "an attempt to nullify the votes of 81 million people" by vilifying 74 million others as an imminent threat. It was one of the darkest presidential moments in our nation's history.
Washington Examiner
Is Jewish Orthodoxy the new bigotry?
A religious Jewish university in New York City just filed an emergency application to the Supreme Court asking Justice Sonia Sotomayor to help it operate in accordance with its religious beliefs. What led to this?. A group of students attending Yeshiva University wanted to create an LGBT club. The school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
The issues that really matter as election season officially gets underway today
Politicians never stop campaigning. But for ordinary people, who have better things to do with their lives, election season traditionally starts today, immediately after Labor Day. It’s two months before voters cast their ballots on Nov. 8 to choose who will control Congress for the remainder of Joe Biden’s presidential...
Washington Examiner
Top four takeaways: What we know after a judge approved Trump's request for a special master in DOJ inquiry
A judge granted former President Donald Trump a substantial legal win on Monday, ruling that the Department of Justice cannot continue reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home until a third party examines the materials to determine whether they are protected by attorney-client or executive privileges. U.S. District Judge Aileen...
Washington Examiner
Progressives set sights on scrapping filibuster as midterm prospects improve
A growing number of Democrats is campaigning on scrapping the filibuster as polling in key races has the party hopeful it can expand its majority enough come November to weaken or eliminate the Senate rule. The filibuster, a procedure that effectively gives the minority party veto power over legislation unless...
Washington Examiner
White House rebrands as school reopening champs as COVID-19 learning loss revealed
The White House is touting its efforts to open schools in 2021 amid reports that students suffered severe learning loss while schools were closed. Average math and reading scores for students at the age of 9 declined substantially over the past two years, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card, a period of time correlating with COVID-19-related school closures.
Comments / 1