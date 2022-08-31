Florida Woman Punches Store Manager After Refusing To Sell Her Alcohol

Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a manager for refusing to sell her alcohol, according to FOX 35 .

The incident reportedly went down on August 23 at a Circle K convenience store on East Highway 40 in Silver Springs. An assistant manager went inside to get something when they spotted a woman , attempting to buy alcohol without an ID, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the store clerk told the buyer she couldn't purchase it without an ID, she went outside and came back with another woman, identified as 43-year-old Lisa Muncy of Silver Springs, authorities claim. Muncy tried purchasing the alcohol, but the manager denied them and says the clerk could go to jail over the third-party sale.

As the manager returned to their vehicle to leave, that's when Muncy allegedly approached their vehicle and started insulting them , according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The 43-year-old then opened the manager's passenger door and punched them in the face before leaving the area.

Officials say the entire dispute was caught on camera, and they later found Muncy at a neighbor's home. When they asked her what happened, she reportedly told them, "You can just go ahead and arrest me because I hit her," per the affidavit. "I went through the window of her car and then I opened the car up," she continued.

Muncy was booked into jail for felony burglary with assault or battery. She's since bonded out of custody.