Toulouse vs. Paris Saint-Germain, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Ligue 1

 6 days ago
Paris Saint-Germain will hit the road on Wednesday when they face Toulouse for the first time since the 2018-19 season at Stadium TFC. PSG is coming off a 1-1 draw, their first draw of the campaign as they look to get back to their winning ways on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Toulouse is coming off their first loss of the Ligue 1 season, falling to Nantes 3-1.

This will be a great match today, here is everything you need to know to catch the action this afternoon.

Toulouse vs. Paris Saint-Germain

  • When: Wednesday, August 31
  • Time: 2:55 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS En Español
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

League 1 Starting Lineups

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Dupe; Aboukhlal, Nicolaisen, Rouault, Desler; Ratao, van den Boomen, Spierings, Dejaegere, Chaibi; Dallinga

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Bernat, Kimpembe, Marquinhos; Pereira, Verratti, Sanches, Hakimi; Icardi, Neymar; Mbappe

League 1 Odds and betting lines

League 1 odds were last updated Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Toulouse (+775) vs. PSG (-400)

Draw: +575

