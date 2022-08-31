Read full article on original website
Westbank Heritage Fest returns with live music, food, and fun
NEW ORLEANS — The Westbank Heritage Festival is celebrating six years this Labor Day weekend. The festival, which is free, is happening at the Alario Center. The festival features live music, food, and games. The festival will be open from 12 to 8 p.m.
Black woman who integrated Southern school writes kid's book
NEW ORLEANS — Ruby Bridges was a 6-year-old first-grader when she walked past jeering crowds of white people to become one of the first Black students at racially segregated schools in New Orleans in 1960. Now, she has authored a picture book about her experience for the youngest of...
Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu has died
NEW ORLEANS — Well-known political figure and patriarch of the Landrieu family Maurice Moon Landrieu has died, according to a family spokesperson. He died at his home in New Orleans surrounded by family. He is a two-term New Orleans mayor and the father of former New Orleans mayor Mitch...
Ronald McDonald House New Orleans makes a big move to better serve families
NEW ORLEANS — It's been a home-away-from-home for families whose children receive vital medical care in New Orleans, but soon the Ronald McDonald House will have a new home. For decades it's large yellow house on Canal St. has housed countless families, but in the coming months, it will be positioned closer to those kids in need.
New Orleans businesses benefit as LSU and FSU face off in the Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans businesses' stand to benefit from a big spending weekend in the Big Easy. As Florida State and LSU fans descended on the city for their gridiron matchup, the French Quarter hosted Southern Decadence's 50th anniversary. “The people of New Orleans are why people come...
St. James standoff ends, person surrenders
SAINT JAMES, La. — The St. James Sheriff's Office announced that a standoff situation ended Tuesday morning in Vacherie. According to the sheriff's office, an incident on Champion Drive involved a person in a standoff with deputies near a school. The standoff ended with the person surrendering to deputies....
New Orleans battle of the badges, first responders donating blood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans first responders are competing with each other over which department can donate the most blood. First responders will compete in the battle of the badges at the WDSU parking lot on Friday, Sept. 9.
New Orleans airport busy as Labor Day travel picks up
New Orleans International Airport officials are urging residents to make extra time as Labor Day travel picks up. This Labor Day holiday weekend, more than 12 million people are expected to fly. The Transportation Security Administration and MSY officials offered tips that they hope will improve people's experience flying and...
Labor Day - Showers, Storms, and 80s
NEW ORLEANS — Mother nature must love College Football. Just before fans began the walk to the Caesars Superdome the early evening rain came to a halt. Skies are slowly decreasing from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Rain does return late night after midnight. Areas around Houma in Terrebonne Parish, may reach up to 2.42" inches of rainfall by sunrise Monday. For now the forecast has other areas in Southeast Louisiana from a .01 - .50" inches in that same time frame overnight. Less than .25" inch for the remainder of Labor Day.
Pearl River residents concerned ahead of expected crest
SLIDELL, La. — A high-water sign was posted as the Pearl River began creeping up, but the hundreds of people who call this area home say this is nothing new. One resident who wished to remain anonymous said he's lived in River Gardens for three years, and while the street is always the first to go under, so is his front and backyard.
Louisiana politicians attend annual Labor Day picnic
NEW ORLEANS — The annual American Federation of Labor Congress of Industrial Organizations' picnic has returned to New Orleans City Park for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The picnic is an event that traditionally brings together hundreds, if not thousands, of union members each Labor Day.
Bridge City plan expected to be discussed in hearing
BRIDGE CITY, La. — A federal judge is expected to hear arguments regarding a proposal that would move troubled Bridge City youth to Angola, or the Louisiana State Penitentiary. Shelly Dick granted a temporary block on Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to send youth to Angola after the Bridge...
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating shooting in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that left a person injured on Monday. According to reports, a person was shot in the 1800 block of Plaza Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
New Orleans police investigating shooting on I-10 service road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in New Orleans East. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road around 6 a.m. According to police, a man with a gunshot wound was taken to an...
Bywater shooting left one woman injured on Sunday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Bywater that injured one woman on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of N. Claiborne and Poland Avenues. No other information is currently available at this...
Higher rain chances Wednesday through Friday
We had a marginal risk for locally heavy rain today, but no rain fell at the Airport and only .06" fell at Gulfport. There is a marginal risk locally heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but the greater risk for locally heavy rain looks to be Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front approaches. The Pearl River is at Moderate Flood. The Pearl at Bogalusa is cresting now, and will stay at moderate flood through Thursday. The Pearl near Pearl River is at Moderate flood and will stay there through Friday. It is cresting Wednesday near Pearl River. Tropical storm Earl is forecast to become a Cat 3 hurricane in the Atlantic and get close to Bermuda. Danielle is a Cat 1 hurricane in the North Atlantic, and is forecast to lose tropical characteristics Thursday. Tropical wave off of Africa now has 60% chance tropical development. It will likely become Fiona.
Scattered rain Labor Day and Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Find your umbrella! Rain chances stay in the forecast over the next several days. Showers and thunderstorms are scattered today with rain chances at 60%. There is a marginal (Level 1) risk of street flooding. Temperatures are warm and humid with highs in the middle and upper 80s.
Labor Day Weekend Storms Continue
NEW ORLEANS — Early morning to around Noon a 70% chance of showers and storms are expected mostly south of the lake, Sunday. Showers and storms will track between Ascension and Coastal LaFourche Parishes to the Greater New Orleans Area. From there, toward Slidell and Coastal Mississippi. A slight chance for other locations across the Northshore. A low risk for flash flooding includes all areas of Southeast Louisiana.
Shooting in Algiers left two people injured on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left two people injured on Monday. According to police, two people sustained gunshot wounds around 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Both of the victims were transported to a local hospital to...
Increasing rain Wednesday
The Pearl River is at moderate flood. It is cresting now at Bogalusa. The Pearl River will go up another one tenth of a foot cresting Wednesday near Pearl River. Keep the umbrella handy Tuesday. There is a low risk locally heavy rain, but models are not bullish on it. Better chance locally heavy rain Wednesday, but later in afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A weak front will get close giving us a decent shot at rain Thursday and Friday too. The Full Harvest Moon is Saturday morning. Earl is on the verge of becoming a hurricane in the Atlantic. Danielle is weakening. A tropical wave off the Coast of Africa now has a 60% chance tropical development.
