Kansas State

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B

HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000

In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!

APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
Wind Surge drops series finale to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wind Surge fell short in extra innings 4-3 in the series finale against the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday evening. The Wind Surge let go of a three-run lead in the sixth inning to split the series. Julio Rodriguez walked-off the Cardinals in the bottom of the...
Coyote women's volleyball sweeps Warner in Florida

LAKE WALES, Fla. – Kansas Wesleyan women's volleyball opened its trip to Florida with a sweep of the Warner Royals on Thursday night at the Turner Athletic Center. The Coyotes won 25-16, 25-21, and concluded the match with an exciting 30-28 win in the final set. The victory improved...
Cloud County volleyball held in check by No. 13 Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON - Going back on the road to close out their week after a home-opening win on Wednesday, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would be unable to find enough offense against the 13th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons to drop a 25-18, 25-16, and 25-18, three-set decision at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson.
Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
T-Bird teams finish 6th, 9th at Masterson Twilight Invitational

HUTCHINSON - Under the lights to open their 2022 campaign, the Cloud County Community College women's cross country would finish sixth alongside a ninth-place finish from the Cloud County men at the 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Invitational hosted by Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Thursday.
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

