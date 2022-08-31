Read full article on original website
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
How weather in outer space could cost Midwest farmers $1B
HAYS, Kan. — Kansas farmers battered by drought and heat now have more weather to worry about — in outer space. An expected surge in solar flares over the next several years will likely send massive bursts of radiation hurtling toward our atmosphere. And that would threaten satellite signals.
Neb. AG to explore if state was victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
Kansas total August tax receipts $23.5M more than August 2021
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday that Kansas’ August total tax receipts were $652.5 million. Those receipts were $11.2 million more than the estimate and $23.5 million, or 3.7%, more than August 2021. “It is because of strong revenues and fiscal responsibility that we have been able...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
KANSAS CITY (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has...
FCC award to broadband provider could help other small Kansas providers
HUTCHINSON — Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Office of Broadband Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, said that the large FCC award to NextLink that includes many Kansas communities will have an effect on a state program her office administers through the Treasury Department that is also federal pass through dollars.
3rd student with a gun arrested this week in Wichita school district
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259-Wichita authorities are investigating after a third gun was found at a school in the district this week. Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, a Wichita Police Department School Resource Officer was working at East High School, 2301 E. Douglas when they were notified by school staff of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000
In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
NWS: Rainfall totals across Kansas for August
Here is a statewide view of the rainfall totals for August and their respective departure from normal. The values are based on received reports and are interpolated in between.
Wind Surge drops series finale to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wind Surge fell short in extra innings 4-3 in the series finale against the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday evening. The Wind Surge let go of a three-run lead in the sixth inning to split the series. Julio Rodriguez walked-off the Cardinals in the bottom of the...
Coyote women's volleyball sweeps Warner in Florida
LAKE WALES, Fla. – Kansas Wesleyan women's volleyball opened its trip to Florida with a sweep of the Warner Royals on Thursday night at the Turner Athletic Center. The Coyotes won 25-16, 25-21, and concluded the match with an exciting 30-28 win in the final set. The victory improved...
Cloud County volleyball held in check by No. 13 Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON - Going back on the road to close out their week after a home-opening win on Wednesday, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would be unable to find enough offense against the 13th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons to drop a 25-18, 25-16, and 25-18, three-set decision at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson.
Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
T-Bird teams finish 6th, 9th at Masterson Twilight Invitational
HUTCHINSON - Under the lights to open their 2022 campaign, the Cloud County Community College women's cross country would finish sixth alongside a ninth-place finish from the Cloud County men at the 2022 Terry Masterson Twilight Invitational hosted by Hutchinson Community College at Fun Valley Sports Complex in Hutchinson on Thursday.
Quarterback duel takes center stage as Trojans host Rock Creek
The Southeast of Saline Trojans and Rock Creek Mustangs will kick off their 2022 campaigns in Gypsum on Friday in what could very well be the best quarterback duel in the state. For the Trojans, Luke Gebhardt will once again take center stage after completing 70% of his passes in...
