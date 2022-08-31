ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Community Impact Houston

As drivers adjust to Pearland Parkway circle changes, city says project was needed ahead of McHard Road project ending

The Pearland Parkway traffic circle looks different for drivers, and it has caused a lot of emotion for residents in the area. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland Parkway traffic circle looks different for drivers, and it has caused a lot of emotion for residents in the area, according to feedback received by Community Impact Newspaper.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar

The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Gosling Road construction sees progress on cement pours, crossovers during August

Work on Gosling Road advanced in August, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 3. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) Work on a new bridge is underway over Spring Creek as part of a 14- to 15-month project to widen Gosling Road to four lanes between Creekside Forest Drive and Gatewood Reserve Lane. The project is a joint effort between Montgomery County Precinct 3 and Harris County Precinct 3.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September

Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379

Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023

Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia

All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road

Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
CYPRESS, TX
territorysupply.com

11 Peaceful Cabin Rentals Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. City living is great and all, but sometimes you just need to escape that traffic and noise and hole up somewhere where the air is fresher and you get more greenery than just those strategically placed trees you find in the suburbs.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

See how the Spring-area real estate market fared in July 2022

The median price of homes sold increased across the board with ZIP code 77388 experiencing the biggest year-over-year increase, jumping nearly 39%. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) More than half of Spring-area ZIP codes had more homes sell in July than did in July 2021. Meanwhile, the median price of homes sold increased across the board with ZIP code 77388 experiencing the biggest year-over-year increase, jumping nearly 39%.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Facialist now open in Conroe

The Facialist is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy The Facialist) The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations

The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood

Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

