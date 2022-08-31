ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus vs. Spezia live stream, TV channel, lineups, time, how to watch Serie A

Juventus is back in action on Wednesday when they face Spezia in Turin as they look to get back to their winning ways. Juve is coming off a 1-1 draw with Roma while Spezia is coming off a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo as they look to break the draw this afternoon.

This will be a great match in Serie A on Wednesday, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action today.

Juventus vs. Spezia

  • When: Wednesday, August 31
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBSSN, Paramount Plus
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ (stream now)

Serie A Starting Lineups

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Bremer, Sandro; Miretti, Locatelli, McKennie; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic

Spezia possible starting lineup:

Dragowski; Hristov, Kiwior, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Sala, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Verde, Nzola

How to watch Serie A this season

Serie A Odds and Betting Lines

Serie A odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Juventus (-350) vs. Spezia (+1000)

Draw: +260

