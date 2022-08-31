Read full article on original website
A 23-year-old Lee's Summit, Missouri man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of his father on Wednesday, August 31.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
Gladden Elementary and Wilckens STEAM Academy at Hillcrest in Belton have been put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby standoff.
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A man armed with a gun Thursday caused a Belton elementary school to lockdown and school bus routes to change.
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that charges have been filed against Ryan W. Alexander, 27, of Clinton for the death of his wife. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, filed the case on behalf of the State of Missouri charging the defendant with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown security guard was recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning. Kansas City police stated a vehicle struck the security guard at Sycamore Avenue near Eastwood Elementary School about 8:30 a.m. The guard, who also serves as a...
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Michael James Sieger is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, recieving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to appear, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Sieger is described as white, about six-foot-two, and 185 pounds.
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
