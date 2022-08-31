Read full article on original website
Concerns for homelessness rise in Anderson County
The concern for homelessness in Anderson is greater than ever.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
Red and Black
Georgia football establishing identity after victory against Oregon
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Sept. 4, following the team's 49-3 win over Oregon. Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall and wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made appearances, each of them discussing the Week 1 matchup. Here were some of the developments from the afternoon as the team prepares for Samford:
Red and Black
Ciné hosts drive-in movies, unites local film lovers
As going to the cinema to experience films made a striking comeback following the COVID-19 pandemic, one particular cinematic experience is here to stay: the drive-in movie. An idea that Ciné brought to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movies are a staple weekly event hosted by the art house cinema, bringing movie lovers together from all over Athens. It became a perfect way for Ciné to continue focusing on community within cinematic entertainment while also staying safe during the pandemic.
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Oregon 49-3 in season opener
Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Georgia starts its season 1-0 while Oregon is 0-1 on the season. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offense dominates. Georgia, while known as a defensive juggernaut last season, came...
WYFF4.com
At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says
HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Oregon, pregame
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are scenes from around the stadium before the game. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 49-3 win against Oregon
Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in the Bulldogs’ first game of the 2022 season. Following the game, football writer John James graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett was excellent in the season-opener, escaping pressure, extending plays and playing decisive, mistake-free football. Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards against Oregon, partially because he utilized every target on the field. 10 different receivers recorded a catch in the game, forcing Oregon to cover every inch of grass. Carson Beck also got some playing time, throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown during his stint on the field. Bennett is surrounded by talent on this Georgia team, and if he continues at this pace, he could find himself in the Heisman conversation at the end of the year.
Red and Black
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Oregon 28-3 after dominant first half
Georgia leads Oregon 28-3 at halftime of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the Bulldog offense were consistently able to confound the Oregon defense throughout the half. Georgia scored touchdowns on all four of its drives in the half.
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
GBI: man wounded in officer-involved shooting is hospitalized in Athens
The GBI says a man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County is hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, at last report in stable condition. The shooting happened when a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen automobile. From...
NE Ga police blotter: armed robbery in Toccoa, deadly shooting in Hartwell
Police in Toccoa were, at last report, trying to track down a man on a motorcycle, a suspect in the armed robbery of a package store in Stephens County. The GBI and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Hartwell: two people were killed and two injured. It happened over the holiday weekend in the parking lot of a nightclub on Highway 29 between Hartwell and Anderson. The victims have been identified as Robert Thornton, 39 years old from Hartwell, and 25 year-old Joseph Johnson of Canon. There was no word on suspects or motive.
One dead, three more injured in North GA nightclub shooting
Officials say, 4 people were shot at a North Georgia Nightclub. The GBI or Georgia Bureau Of Investigations is looking into a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
Deputies: 20 charged in Oconee Co. drug roundup
Deputies in Oconee County said they have charged 20 people as part of their second drug roundup of the year.
Gainesville coach arrested on child molestation charges
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 26 year-old Cameron Millholland faces child molestation charges: Millholland is a former golf coach at Gainesville High School. Police have arrested a former high school teacher accused of child molestation. The Gainesville City School District received a complaint on Aug. 18 against Cameron...
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville teacher charged with child molestation for relationship with 16-year-old student, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police said a former high school teacher faces child molestation charges stemming from a relationship with a 16-year-old student. Police said officers arrested Cameron Millholland on Wednesday at his home in Dawsonville after receiving a tip from Gainesville City Schools. Police said the tip came to...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
