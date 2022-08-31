Georgia defeated Oregon 49-3 in the Bulldogs’ first game of the 2022 season. Following the game, football writer John James graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett was excellent in the season-opener, escaping pressure, extending plays and playing decisive, mistake-free football. Bennett had a career-high 368 passing yards against Oregon, partially because he utilized every target on the field. 10 different receivers recorded a catch in the game, forcing Oregon to cover every inch of grass. Carson Beck also got some playing time, throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown during his stint on the field. Bennett is surrounded by talent on this Georgia team, and if he continues at this pace, he could find himself in the Heisman conversation at the end of the year.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO