ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 7

Michele Fritchie
3d ago

Sorry never kept a vulnerable person safe. Sorry has never paid the bills, put food on the table, or done anything to remedy a situation. Sorry is just a lame excuse for not doing anything. Instead of saying sorry, they should do something. I'm finding it hard to believe they can't find more transportation drivers.

Reply(1)
2
Guest
3d ago

No this happens all over. Unbelievable adults act this way. As a parent you are the one to make sure your child is safe!

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis#Secondary School#High School#Health And Safety#Uk#South Lanarkshire Council#Glasgow City Council#Spt
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
BBC

Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years

One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Hundreds of animals abandoned amid cost of living crisis in Bristol

The RSPCA fear more animals will be abandoned due to the cost of living crisis. More than 170 pets have been abandoned in Bristol between January and July, a 14% increase from last year. The animal welfare charity worries the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis will see...
ANIMALS
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Desperate families fear the worst as energy and food costs soar

I am writing this while panicking about how I am going to afford winter, never mind Christmas (Nearly a quarter of UK adults plan to keep heating off this winter, poll finds, 29 August). I have three disabled children and a husband with serious mental health issues, and our expenses are going up and up. I wake up each morning filled with a sick sense of doom about what the outlook is going to be. I cannot afford to take out a loan to cover costs as we would not be able to afford the repayments. We cannot say we will keep the heating off as we cannot allow our children to get cold due to their disabilities. Just how are we supposed to make ends meet?
WORLD
BBC

Schools could cut staff or courses to pay bills

State schools have warned they may have to lose teachers, shelve staff recruitment or cut down on courses as the try to meet soaring energy costs. The Sweyne Park School in Essex said it was braced for a £580,000 annual gas bill under a new tariff in October, up 346% on the £130,000 it currently pays.
EDUCATION
BBC

'Fantastic dad' named as truck driver who died on M8 near Edinburgh

Police have named a 54-year-old man who died after his lorry overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh. James Murray, from Armadale in West Lothian, was driving a DAF heavy goods vehicle when it crashed west of Hermiston Gait roundabout at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday. The father-of-two was rescued from...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy