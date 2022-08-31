Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW. BPD says the incident began with an altercation between a group of women earlier in the day. Officers were originally dispatched to the 300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr....
WAFF
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham
Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. Former mayor, Burwell Wilbanks passed away Friday night.
ABC 33/40 News
Two people rescued from Schultz Creek after becoming stranded
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were rescued from Schultz Creek Monday after becoming stranded. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said the people were located in an area near the Cahaba River. No injuries were reported from the incident. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said it assisted Centreville Fire, Brent...
wbrc.com
Authorities investigating after person shot in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot in Center Point on September 4, 2022. Authorities say the victim was shot on Polly Reed Road NE. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and is thought to have non-life threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
Man killed, 2nd man shot at Birmingham nightclub early Labor Day morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man was shot early Labor Day morning at The Quest nightclub, according to Birmingham Police. It happened at The Quest Club at 24th Street South and 5th Avenue around 6 a.m. The initial call came over as two...
Birmingham police officer injured in pursuit
A Birmingham police officer is recovering after being injured in a pursuit early Monday morning.
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
WAAY-TV
Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park
Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert. Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham
Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
ABC 33/40 News
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood
A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
‘Beautiful inside and out’: Northside High School alum killed in crash near Northport
A crash near Northport Friday evening killed a 59-year-old, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened around 5:23 p.m., 15 miles north of Northport, according to a news release. That crashed killed 59-year-old Alisa Swindle, who was driving a Ford Edge at the time of the crash.
Drive-by shooting in Birmingham neighborhood leaves 2 dead in city’s 99th, 100th homicides
Gunfire rang out in a Birmingham neighborhood Saturday afternoon, killing two males. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. The killings raised the city’s homicide total so far this year to 100. Last year, the city didn’t record it’s 100th homicide until the end of October.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County woman's car hit by flying bullet in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Tuscaloosa County woman is sharing her near-miss with gunfire along Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Watch the video above to hear why Melissa Bush's commute to work was anything but ordinary.
wbrc.com
Mowers find human remains in Pelham
Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
wvtm13.com
2 shot and killed in Birmingham's Inglenook area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Sunday: Birmingham police identified the two victims as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Both men are from Birmingham. Police said Taylor was in the driver's seat and Powell was his passenger. Investigators say the victims were sitting in the car when...
wbrc.com
Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
wbrc.com
Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Retired Birmingham police weigh in on city’s growing homicides
Homicides are up across America, and Birmingham is no different. Local law enforcement points out, however, that “total” violent crime in the Magic City was actually down 22 percent as of August 25, 2022, compared with last year, August 25, 2021. Still, homicides (up 21.8 percent) get all...
He always comes back: Branch removed from Pinson Chucky’s leg after fall from tree
Chucky lives. Jaxon, a 6-year-old Pinson boy who went viral after terrorizing his neighborhood in a Chucky costume earlier this year, is recovering following emergency surgery, according to his mother Britnee Reed.
