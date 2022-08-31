ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW. BPD says the incident began with an altercation between a group of women earlier in the day. Officers were originally dispatched to the 300 Block of Martin Luther King Jr....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two people rescued from Schultz Creek after becoming stranded

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were rescued from Schultz Creek Monday after becoming stranded. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said the people were located in an area near the Cahaba River. No injuries were reported from the incident. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said it assisted Centreville Fire, Brent...
BIBB COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities investigating after person shot in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot in Center Point on September 4, 2022. Authorities say the victim was shot on Polly Reed Road NE. The victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and is thought to have non-life threatening injuries.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Train derails in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park

Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert. Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Center Point injures one person

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Mowers find human remains in Pelham

Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy. Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 shot and killed in Birmingham's Inglenook area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Sunday: Birmingham police identified the two victims as 32-year-old Rodriquez Jerrell Powell and 35-year-old Justin Jarell Taylor. Both men are from Birmingham. Police said Taylor was in the driver's seat and Powell was his passenger. Investigators say the victims were sitting in the car when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Could gangs be behind recent rash of violent crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A weekend of violence now crippling our community. That’s Mayor Randall Woodfin’s take on what’s happened since Friday. Six people killed and several others wounded. Mayor Randall Woodfin says gangs could be to blame for this spike in crime. It all started Friday...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

