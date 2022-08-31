Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Gold’s Gym celebrates grand opening in Northchase Plaza
Gold's Gym opened a new location at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Gold's Gym) Gold’s Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new location Aug. 27 at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, in Northchase Plaza. The opening marked Gold’s Gym return to Houston after a “two-year hiatus,” according to an Aug. 23 news release from SPM Communications. Membership is $25 per month at the Northchase Plaza location, and members are not required to sign up for a contract, according to the news release. Gold’s Gym has locations across the U.S. and offers equipment for members to work out on their own, under the instruction of a personal trainer or as part of a group class. 281-301-0907. www.goldsgym.com.
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston
Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center expanding to second location
Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is expanding to a second location to offer its services to a greater number of community members. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is opening a second location at 17832 Mound Road, Ste. A, Cypress. The opening date has not been confirmed as of press time. The counseling center offers private therapy in a boutique-style setting. 281-837-6912. www.cypresscounselors.com.
Fall Festivals in Montgomery County
It's finally time for all things fall! Celebrate the cooler weather by heading outdoors to a local fall festival. These are just a few of the upcoming fall festivals happening in October in Montgomery County.
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
Click2Houston.com
Travelers rerouting plans to Hobby Airport amid ‘construction chaos’ at IAH
HOUSTON – Holiday weekend travel can be stressful. Some travelers say they are flocking to Hobby Airport to avoid construction chaos at Bush Intercontinental Airport. “Ever since the pandemic, it was terrible. The construction was bad,” Neil said. The Woodlands resident said he’s been doing his best to...
5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
Click2Houston.com
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road
Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Small neighborhood grocery store in Second Ward helps residents get access to fresh, affordable food
HOUSTON – East of downtown Houston is a neighborhood seeing big changes. This is the Little Red Box Grocery Store. “It’s more of a business district now,” said Robert Hamlett, “it’s a plus. It’s tiny, big. And it’s a food desert.”. The U.S...
Montrose to gain first unionized Starbucks, trend could follow
A Starbucks at Shepherd Drive and Harold Street in Upper Kirby may become the first to unionize in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is a right-to-work state, with only 4% of employers unionized, but that has not stopped Houston workers from attempting to unionize their workplace. Between the end...
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Buff City Soap announces grand opening date for new Sugar Land location
Buff City Soap will soon open a new location in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Buff City Soap) Buff City Soap, the plant-based home and personal care brand franchise, has announced that it will soon open a new location in Sugar Land. The brand announced via Facebook on Aug. 23 that it...
houstononthecheap.com
Free things to do in Houston near you: 25 fun activities & stuff to enjoy with kids, family & friends!
Save your cash and still see the best of Houston with these local events and activities. Whether you’re visiting Houston for a weekend or you’ve lived here your whole life, you can do any of these things for free and have fun every day of the week!. Here...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)
Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in The Woodlands, TX (with Photos & Free Maps)
The Woodlands is a beautiful place in Texas to visit for business or pleasure. The town, which is also called Timberwood Park, is known for its entertainment, shopping, and shows. However, if you are looking for great food, you will be in for a treat. With restaurants from many different...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
