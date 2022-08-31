ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Gold’s Gym celebrates grand opening in Northchase Plaza

Gold's Gym opened a new location at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Gold's Gym) Gold’s Gym celebrated the grand opening of its new location Aug. 27 at 4425 FM 1960 W., Houston, in Northchase Plaza. The opening marked Gold’s Gym return to Houston after a “two-year hiatus,” according to an Aug. 23 news release from SPM Communications. Membership is $25 per month at the Northchase Plaza location, and members are not required to sign up for a contract, according to the news release. Gold’s Gym has locations across the U.S. and offers equipment for members to work out on their own, under the instruction of a personal trainer or as part of a group class. 281-301-0907. www.goldsgym.com.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a load off with concerts, BBQ & more for Labor Day 2022 in Houston

Fill your Labor Day with concerts, sports, happy hours, specials and more with our guide to Labor Day festivities and events from on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Whether you’re looking to get out on the town, experience some live music, or enjoy some family fun time, we’ve got you covered with a few of our favorite Labor Day events.
HOUSTON, TX
Katy, TX
Commerce, TX
Katy, TX
Texas State
Katy, TX
Texas Lifestyle
Texas Food & Drinks
Katy, TX
Texas Restaurants
Community Impact Houston

Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center expanding to second location

Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is expanding to a second location to offer its services to a greater number of community members. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cypress Counseling and Behavioral Center is opening a second location at 17832 Mound Road, Ste. A, Cypress. The opening date has not been confirmed as of press time. The counseling center offers private therapy in a boutique-style setting. 281-837-6912. www.cypresscounselors.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery

MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road

Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations

The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
TOMBALL, TX
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Chinese Restaurants in Houston, TX (Photos & Maps)

Houston, TX, is home to many delicious Chinese restaurants. From authentic Sichuan cuisine to Hong Kong-style dim sum, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are our picks for the best Chinese restaurants in Houston. China Garden Restaurant. The China Garden Restaurant serves authentic Sichuan cuisine, and the dishes...
HOUSTON, TX
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

