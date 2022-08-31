Researchers from the Alibaba Group added their newly developed ‘YOLOX-PAI’ into EasyCV, which is an all-in-one Computer Vision Toolbox

Read full article on original website
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Montage Technology Delivers World’s First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it is delivering the world’s first Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver (CKD or DDR5CK01) samples to the top DRAM memory vendors for their development of memory modules used in new-generation desktop and notebook computers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005361/en/ Montage Technology’s DDR5 Gen1 Clock Driver (DDR5CK01) (Photo: Business Wire)
See the pitch deck a biotech startup used to raise $25 million to develop light-up biosensors that can quickly diagnose diseases
Monod Bio just raised $25 million in seed funding from investors like Matrix Capital. The company creates biosensors to diagnose diseases more efficiently than traditional lab tests. It plans to use the funding to further develop its technology and hire more staff. Monod Bio, a biotechnology company focused on creating...
Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air
We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
guitar.com
“We could spend years trying to understand them on on a physics level, or we could automate it”: Neural DSP’s Doug Castro on how machine learning can surpass human understanding of amplifiers
For the head of a company that’s literally named after neural networks, Doug Castro – the founder of Neural DSP – has a somewhat surprising approach to the tech. “Our mantra at Neural is that we should only use AI when everything else has been ruled out,” he tells us over Zoom, from the company’s head office in Finland (we’d be remiss, also, not to mention the illuminated Neural DSP logo behind him). So how did we get here, where Neural DSP’s Quad Cortex is one of the most powerful hardware modellers out there, all thanks to AI?
Scientists in China created the first-ever mammal with fully reprogrammed genes
Scientists have been messing around with genetics for years now. One of the most powerful gene-editing tools, CRISPR, has even allowed them to create genetically modified mosquitos and could let us make hypoallergenic cats sometime in the future, too. Now, scientists in China have made a massive breakthrough, creating the first genetically modified mammal to sport fully reprogrammed genes.
The Effect of Multiple Switching to and From Compose on Application Performance
I have an article on evaluating refactoring performance on compose. My research has shown that performance loss depends on different conditions. In this article I want to evaluate the impact on performance of multiple switching from xml to compose and back. Introduction. For the example, like in the last article,...
Business Insider
Only 3 countries have built 5th-generation fighters, but militaries are already working on more advanced 6th-gen jets
Only the US, Russia, and China have designed and built fifth-generation fighters. Now they and several other countries are working on 6th-generation fighters. They aren't expected to arrive until the 2030s, and they're being designed with future wars in mind. What exactly is a 6th generation fighter? Fifth-generation fighters are...
Nature.com
Delivery and assessment of a CRISPR/nCas9-based genome editing system on in vitro models of mucopolysaccharidoses IVA assisted by magnetite-based nanoparticles
Mucopolysaccharidosis IV A (MPS IVA) is a lysosomal disorder caused by mutations in the GALNS gene. Consequently, the glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) keratan sulfate and chondroitin 6-sulfate accumulate in the lysosomal lumen. Although enzyme replacement therapy has shown essential advantages for the patients, several challenges remain to overcome, such as the limited impact on the bone lesion and recovery of oxidative profile. Recently, we validated a CRISPR/nCas9-based gene therapy with promising results in an in vitro MPS IVA model. In this study, we have expanded the use of this CRISPR/nCas9 system to several MPS IVA fibroblasts carrying different GALNS mutations. Considering the latent need to develop more safety vectors for gene therapy, we co-delivered the CRISPR/nCas9 system with a novel non-viral vector based on magnetoliposomes (MLPs). We found that the CRISPR/nCas9 treatment led to an increase in enzyme activity between 5 and 88% of wild-type levels, as well as a reduction in GAGs accumulation, lysosomal mass, and mitochondrial-dependent oxidative stress, in a mutation-dependent manner. Noteworthy, MLPs allowed to obtain similar results to those observed with the conventional transfection agent lipofectamine. Overall, these results confirmed the potential of CRISPR/nCas9 as a genome editing tool for treating MPS IVA. We also demonstrated the potential use of MLPs as a novel delivery system for CRISPR/nCas9-based therapies.
Artificial intelligence is helping scientists decode animal languages
In the Pixar movie Up, a cartoon dog called Dug sports a magical collar of sorts that can translate his barks and whines into fluent human speech. Elsewhere in the real world, very well-trained dogs can be taught to press buttons that produce human speech for simple commands like “outside,” “walk,” and “play.” Humans have always been fascinated by the potential to communicate with the animals that they share the world with, and recently, machine learning, with its ever more advanced capabilities for parsing human speech, has presented itself as a hopeful route to animal translation.
Nature.com
A machine learning analysis of COVID-19 mental health data
In late December 2019, the novel coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) and the resulting disease COVID-19 were first identified in Wuhan China. The disease slipped through containment measures, with the first known case in the United States being identified on January 20th, 2020. In this paper, we utilize survey data from the Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research and apply several statistical and machine learning models and techniques such as Decision Trees, Multinomial Logistic Regression, Naive Bayes, k-Nearest Neighbors, Support Vector Machines, Neural Networks, Random Forests, Gradient Tree Boosting, XGBoost, CatBoost, LightGBM, Synthetic Minority Oversampling, and Chi-Squared Test to analyze the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the mental health of frontline workers in the United States. Through the interpretation of the many models applied to the mental health survey data, we have concluded that the most important factor in predicting the mental health decline of a frontline worker is the healthcare role the individual is in (Nurse, Emergency Room Staff, Surgeon, etc.), followed by the amount of sleep the individual has had in the last week, the amount of COVID-19 related news an individual has consumed on average in a day, the age of the worker, and the usage of alcohol and cannabis.
Scientists invent messaging app that ‘brings underwater communication to the masses’
Scientists have invented a new messaging app that they claim offers the biggest leap in underwater communication between humans since hand signals.AquaApp, developed by researchers at the University of Washington in the US, can be used on billions of existing smartphones and smartwatches through acoustic-based software.It allows snorkelers and scuba divers to select from 240 pre-set messages in order to communicate information ranging from oxygen levels to the proximity of aquatic species.The vocabulary is equivalent to the number of hand signals employed by the most advanced professional divers.AquaApp negates the need to learn these signals for the millions of people...
investing.com
Australian Defence to teach robots hand gesture recognition with AR technology
Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) have been awarded a $150,000 grant to work alongside leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies to design technology that teaches defence force robots to read hand gestures. The project aims to replace remote controls with augmented reality (AR) glasses to operate unmanned machines with hand...
Decoding the Three Dots (…) Or Spread Operator in Javascript
The spread operator is a type of syntax in Javascript that is used by functions calls and in arrays/objects. It has a multitude of different uses, so let's take a look at how we use the spread syntax in real Javascript code. In function calls, we can use the 3 dots in Javascript function calls to convert an array into a set of arguments for a function. Merging objects and merging arrays is a useful way to use spread syntax to run functions with arrays easily, and are good for merging objects and arrays.
Nature.com
Computing semantic similarity of texts based on deep graph learning with ability to use semantic role label information
We propose a deep graph learning approach for computing semantic textual similarity (STS) by using semantic role labels generated by a Semantic Role Labeling (SRL) system. SRL system output has significant challenges in dealing with graph-neural networks because it doesn't have a graph structure. To address these challenges, we propose a novel SRL graph by using semantic role labels and dependency grammar. For processing the SRL graph, we proposed a Deep Graph Neural Network (DGNN) based graph-U-Net model that is placed on top of the transformers to use a variety of transformers to process representations obtained from them. We investigate the effect of using the proposed DGNN and SRL graph on the performance of some transformers in computing STS. For the evaluation of our approach, we use STS2017 and SICK datasets. Experimental evaluations show that using the SRL graph accompanied by applying the proposed DGNN increases the performance of the transformers used in the DGNN.
Nature.com
Polygenic enrichment distinguishes disease associations of individual cells in single-cell RNA-seq data
Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unique insights into the pathology and cellular origin of disease. We introduce single-cell disease relevance score (scDRS), an approach that links scRNA-seq with polygenic disease risk at single-cell resolution, independent of annotated cell types. scDRS identifies cells exhibiting excess expression across disease-associated genes implicated by genome-wide association studies (GWASs). We applied scDRS to 74 diseases/traits and 1.3 million single-cell gene-expression profiles across 31 tissues/organs. Cell-type-level results broadly recapitulated known cell-type"“disease associations. Individual-cell-level results identified subpopulations of disease-associated cells not captured by existing cell-type labels, including T cell subpopulations associated with inflammatory bowel disease, partially characterized by their effector-like states; neuron subpopulations associated with schizophrenia, partially characterized by their spatial locations; and hepatocyte subpopulations associated with triglyceride levels, partially characterized by their higher ploidy levels. Genes whose expression was correlated with the scDRS score across cells (reflecting coexpression with GWAS disease-associated genes) were strongly enriched for gold-standard drug target and Mendelian disease genes.
Phys.org
Stem cell biologists create new human cell type for research
Professor Vincent Pasque and his team at KU Leuven have managed to generate a new type of human cell in the lab using stem cells. The new cells closely resemble their natural counterparts in early human embryos. As a result, researchers can now better study what happens just after an embryo implants in the womb. The findings were published in Cell Stem Cell.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
Nature.com
Experimental evidence of effective human"“AI collaboration in medical decision-making
Artificial Intelligence (ai) systems are precious support for decision-making, with many applications also in the medical domain. The interaction between mds and ai enjoys a renewed interest following the increased possibilities of deep learning devices. However, we still have limited evidence-based knowledge of the context, design, and psychological mechanisms that craft an optimal human"“ai collaboration. In this multicentric study, 21 endoscopists reviewed 504 videos of lesions prospectively acquired from real colonoscopies. They were asked to provide an optical diagnosis with and without the assistance of an ai support system. Endoscopists were influenced by ai (\(\textsc {or}=3.05\)), but not erratically: they followed the ai advice more when it was correct (\(\textsc {or}=3.48\)) than incorrect (\(\textsc {or}=1.85\)). Endoscopists achieved this outcome through a weighted integration of their and the ai opinions, considering the case-by-case estimations of the two reliabilities. This Bayesian-like rational behavior allowed the human"“ai hybrid team to outperform both agents taken alone. We discuss the features of the human"“ai interaction that determined this favorable outcome.
Nature.com
Digital twin key technology on rare earth process
Digital twin can be defined as a digital equivalent of an object of which it can mirror its behavior and status or virtual replicas of real physical entities in Cyberspace. To an extent, it also can simulate and predict the states of equipment or systems through smart algorithms and massive data. Hence, the digital twin is emerging used in intelligent manufacturing Systems in real-time and predicting system failure and also has introduced into a variety of traditional industries such as construction, Agriculture. Rare earth production is a typical process industry, and its Extraction Process enjoys the top priority in the industry. However, the extraction process is usually characterized by nonlinear behavior, large time delays, and strong coupling of various process variables. In case of failures happened in the process, the whole line would be shut down. Therefore, the digital twin is introduced into the design of process simulation to promote the efficiency and intelligent level of the Extraction Process. This paper proposes the techniques to build the rare earth digital twin such as soft measurement of component content, component content process simulation, control optimization strategy, and virtual workshop, etc. At the end, the validity of the model is verified, and a case study is conducted to verify the feasibility of the whole Digital twin framework.
