Jack Carbonell Jr.
Jack Carbonell Jr. passed away Sept. 1st in Ocala, FL. He is survived by his Son, Jeffrey, Daughter-In-Law, Mickie, Granddaughter, Marisa, Grandson, Jj & Great-Grandson, Michael, all of Key West, FL. “Little Jackie” as he was affectionately called by his Family, was larger than Life & had a heart of...
Egret On Rooftop In Ocala
This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Madeline Mary Russell
Madeline Mary (Cooks) Russell of Ocala,Florida passed away early August 11, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born to Andrew and Goldie (Stagger) Cooks in November of 1930 in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated in 1949 from St. David’s Catholic School. She wed Loren Russell in June of 1950 and they celebrated 61 loving years of marriage, until Loren passed away in December 2011.
Wilma McIver Andrews
Wilma McIver Andrews, 91, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She grew up in Marion, NC. After graduating from East Tennessee State University, she went to Cedar Key, Florida to teach school. Wilma met her husband Dan in 1952 and they were married the following summer. They...
Dave Sweet
Dave Sweet, 74, passed away August 29, 2022. He was born November 22, 1947 in Acushnet, MA. He moved here in 2003 from New Bedford, MA. Dave was a retired Police Officer and a veteran of The U.S. Navy where he was on an Aircraft Carrier for 5 years. He was a member of Church at The Springs in Ocala and loved spending time with family and listening to music.
Ronald Lee Ryan
Ronald Lee Ryan of Ocala, Florida, passed away August 25, 2022, a day after his 78th birthday, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Ron was born August 24, 1944, in Toledo, OH, and graduated from Macomber High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and worked for several bread distributors in the area. Ron and his wife Mary moved to Ocala, FL, where he continued to work until retiring in 2014.
Debbie Donna White Britt
Debbie Donna White Britt, 61, of Silver Springs, Florida joined her mother in Heaven on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born February 11, 1961, to her loving parents, Gary and Donna White in Bradenton, Fl. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her three sisters Geraldine (Preston) Holly, Brenda (Audie) Rhoden, and Buni (Devin) Calloway and their families.
Rick Cosner
Rick Cosner, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital. Rick was a resident of Ocala for his entire working career. He was born Eric James Cosner on March 23, 1949, in Canton, Ohio to Bill and Linda Cosner. He grew up in Crystal River, Florida and graduated from Crystal River High School in 1967. Rick touched the lives of so many people in Marion and Citrus Counties through his long and entertaining radio and music career.
Joanne E. Bowman
Joanne E. Bowman, 70, passed away surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of her own home in Ocala on August 25, 2022. Joanne was born in November 1951 in Pennsylvania. Joanne was a beloved wife, mother, nanny, sister and friend and will be missed beyond measure. She was the cherished matriarch of her family and was loving, loyal and a true warrior. Joanne loved her family more than anything (even reading and music! J) and she always made each one of us feel like we were her entire world. She was a true example of love, grace, strength and courage. She was a VP at Independent National Bank for 22 years, and then the Assistant Office Manager at Angie Lewis State Farm for 6 years before her retirement.
Cross-stitch class returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark this weekend
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is continuing its series of historic cooking and crafting classes this weekend with ‘Cross Stitch.’. On Saturday, September 10, from 10 a.m. until noon, class participants will learn how pioneer women passed the time while creating a cross-stitch piece that can be taken home.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives to perform on Reilly stage
The Reilly Arts Center will present Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on the Reilly Mainstage. Marty Stuart is a Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter, and musician who has released an impressive 18 studio albums. Throughout his career, he has performed alongside such legends as Johnny Cash and Lester Flatt, and he has been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in-between.
James Louis Ford
After an all too brief but courageous battle with cancer, the family of James “Jim” L. Ford would like to announce his passing. Lately of Ocala, Florida, James dedicated his life to the education and evolution of his family and every person who crossed his path. On Saturday, August 27th died peacefully at Florida University/ Shands hospital.
CareerSource CLM to host fall job fair at College of Central Florida
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is hosting a free job fair in Ocala this month for those who are seeking new career opportunities. The Marion County Fall Job Fair will be held on Thursday, September 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
Beautiful Sunset Over Northwest Ocala’s Farm Country
Check out this beautiful sunset over northwest Ocala’s farm country. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Manatees In Silver River At Silver Springs State Park
This mother manatee and her calf were spotted in the Silver River at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Carol Neiman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
Silver Springs resident discusses Marion County’s affordable activities, crime rate
I have just read the letters expressing various opinions of Ocala and Marion County, and I’m once again appalled. People continually complain that there is nothing to do here. My family has never found a lack of entertainment, but we put in the effort to look. Both parks and...
Gainesville bicyclist killed after being struck by car on State Road 24 in Levy County
A 63-year-old woman from Gainesville was killed on Saturday morning after the bicycle she was riding was struck by a car in Levy County. At approximately 4:40 a.m, the female bicyclist was traveling eastbound on State Road 24, near SW 3rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The bicycle she was riding was black in color.
Lane, sidewalk closures along S Magnolia Avenue through September 30
Due to construction in the area, lane and sidewalk closures will be in place along S Magnolia Avenue, from State Road 40 to SE 8th Street, beginning on Tuesday, September 6 through Friday, September 30. All necessary devices will be in place to redirect pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the...
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
