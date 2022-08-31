Read full article on original website
Oswego State women’s soccer cruises to 7-0 win over Canton at home
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team pulled away late, scoring six goals in the second half for a 7-0 win over SUNY Canton on Saturday. The Lakers generated plenty of chances throughout the first half, but were held scoreless until a goal by Brianna Winkler in the 36th minute of play. The strike, which was Winkler’s first collegiate goal, was assisted by Gillian Groth, and sent Oswego to halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Oswego boys golf defeats Hannibal in first-ever meeting between teams
OSWEGO — The Oswego and Hannibal high school golf teams played for the first time in school history on Friday at the Bucs’ home course, Oswego Country Club. Oswego graduate (class of 2000) and longtime Oswego Country Club member Zach Farden has taken the reins as the head golf coach of the Warriors, building his squad of seven from the ground up, even piecing together sets of clubs and equipment for his brand new players.
2-Minute Drill (9/6/2022): Oswego, Mexico drop football season openers
A pair of local football teams suffered season-opening losses in Week Zero on Friday. The Oswego varsity football team fell on the road, 53-6, to Westhill, while Mexico dropped its season opener by a 27-18 score against Solvay. Westhill led the Bucs 34-0 at halftime, and outscored Oswego 19-6 in...
Tim Sears Jr. cruises to Fulton Speedway win and track championship
FULTON — Tim Sears Jr. made the decision to skip the Lebanon Valley Super DIRTcar Series event to run Saturday for the Fulton Speedway track championship. That decision paid dividends as he won his eighth Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature and the 2022 title on Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing Night.
McCrobie: Hall of fame colleagues
I was talking with some friends recently about birthday, anniversary, and reunion celebrations from this past summer, and though my family had plenty of each this year, none were big milestones or noted an even-numbered year. But I realized that September of 2022 does mark an event 40 years ago that changed the course of my life.
Popeyes restaurant opening Sept. 19 in Oswego
OSWEGO — Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC has announced a new Popeyes restaurant is opening Sept. 19 in the city of Oswego. They will open their doors to the public starting with a 5 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Oswego County completes aerial spraying
OSWEGO COUNTY — Aerial spraying over the Toad Harbor/Big Bay Swamp area, which includes portions of the village of Central Square and towns of Hastings, West Monroe and Constantia, was completed Saturday evening. Oswego County contracted with Duflo Spray-Chemical Inc. from Lowville to conduct aerial spraying of the area...
SUNY Oswego professor earns Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarly and Creative Activities
OSWEGO — Outstanding service and research on the international level while stimulating expertise in SUNY Oswego’s School of Business have earned Ashraf Attia, professor and chair of marketing and management, a SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarly and Creative Activities. “Dr. Attia has published 22 peer-reviewed...
State Police investigating fatal shooting in Hastings
HASTINGS — State Police responded at 12:58 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting inside a residence at 7 Speach Drive in the town of Hastings. When troopers arrived, they discovered two people deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a State Police press release.
