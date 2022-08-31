Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Denver woman hiking Capitol Peak dies from 900-foot fall
A Denver woman died on Saturday after falling 900 feet from below the summit of Capitol Peak into Pierre Lakes Basin, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was hiking solo and fell after a rock that she was trying to cling to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Weekend preps roundup: Glenwood Springs goes unbeaten to open volleyball season at home tournament
The Glenwood Springs Lady Demons swept the slate at their home invitational volleyball tournament, going 4-0 in the Friday-Saturday affair at GSHS. Under the first-year coaching direction of Kyle Eckes, the Glenwood girls started things off in convincing fashion on Friday with a 2-0 win over Basalt (25-15, 26-24) and came back from a set down to beat Mullen 2-1 (13-25, 25-17, 15-7).
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Guest column: Saying goodbye to summer — a note for teachers and staff of the Roaring Fork Valley
Summers for teachers and staff in the Roaring Fork Valley bring a rush of freedom unlike any other. The last bell rings, and it’s off to the races, literally, spending time in pristine mountain ranges, world-class waterways and protected hiking trails that can give parts of Patagonia a run for its money.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Shared problems, similar solutions: In Colorado, Glenwood Springs one of many towns looking to fund affordable housing through taxation
Now that the Glenwood Springs City Council has approved adding the 2.5% lodging tax to the November ballot, voters will decide whether to approve it or not. If passed, it will be added to other taxes that lodgers already pay when visiting Glenwood Springs. With two lodging taxes of 2.5%,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Ralph “Sam” Salaz
“Sam” Salaz passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, surrounded by his loved ones. Ralph Sammy Salaz was born October 21, 1939, in Montrose, Colorado, to Celia Salazar and Joe Placido Salez. He owned and operated Sam’s Conoco, a full-service gas station in Montrose, for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs council approves lodging tax language for November ballot
Ballot language for the 2.5% lodging tax was approved 6-1 by the Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday, with two upcoming worksessions scheduled for any minor changes. Council Member Tony Hershey was the only vote against the ballot language. Council decided to honor the 20-year sunset requirement that the ad hoc committee requested.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hot running game fuels Coal Ridge football past Roaring Fork, 39-16
Ninety yards is a long way to run if you have to evade a host of defenders thirsty to tackle you. Ask Coal Ridge senior quarterback Ryder Powell. He beat those odds Friday night. Hosting 1A Roaring Fork, Powell took a fourth-quarter snap deep in his own zone and weaved...
Comments / 0