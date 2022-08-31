Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins three matches at Glenwood tourney
GLENWOOD, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School volleyball team went 3-2 at the Glenwood tournament on Saturday. The Crusaders beat Stanton (25-23, 25-19), Underwood (21-18, 21-18) and Red Oak by set scores of 21-12, 12-21, 15-11. Maliyah Hacker led the Crusaders with eight kills in the three-set win...
Sioux City Journal
Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital
OMAHA -- The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic last week. “You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”
Comments / 0