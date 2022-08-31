RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections has chosen not to fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe. orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation. The state’s Rules Review Commission shot down two temporary rule changes last week that would have more clearly outlined the code of conduct for partisan election observers in response to more than a dozen reported violations during the May primaries. Republicans have been leading the charge to block the rule changes since June.

