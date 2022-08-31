Read full article on original website
Michigan investigates voter-assist device that went missing
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan authorities are investigating how a piece of equipment that helps disabled voters mark a ballot wound up for sale online. The machinery was purchased by an election security expert, who then contacted the state to report the issue. Michigan authorities have said the voter assist terminal at issue does not tabulate vote totals. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday that the state’s elections remain secure, but the case was being investigated. Officials in Wexford County told The Cadillac News that the machine went missing sometime before the August primary. Colfax Township Clerk Becky Stoddard told the paper that the equipment was owned by her township.
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
NC elections board won’t fight for checks on poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections has chosen not to fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe. orderly voting environment and to deter any voter intimidation. The state’s Rules Review Commission shot down two temporary rule changes last week that would have more clearly outlined the code of conduct for partisan election observers in response to more than a dozen reported violations during the May primaries. Republicans have been leading the charge to block the rule changes since June.
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitchforks and torches’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups and others. Democrats and the campaign of Gov. Tony Evers say that Tim Michels is threatening violence. Michels spokesperson Anna Kelly is downplaying his remarks, saying “only political hacks and media accomplices would freak out about Tim using a figure of speech.” His comments on a conservative talk radio show come amid a strong pushback to a story published earlier this week by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing his charitable giving.
Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared...
