Idaho State

KIVI-TV

Sheriff: 2 women dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. — Authorities in California said two women have died after a wildfire swept through a rural Northern California community late last week. Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page early Monday morning that the women, ages 66 and 73, were found dead by first responders on Friday at different locations in the town of Weed.
WEED, CA

