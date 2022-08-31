Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
KIVI-TV
Sheriff: 2 women dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. — Authorities in California said two women have died after a wildfire swept through a rural Northern California community late last week. Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page early Monday morning that the women, ages 66 and 73, were found dead by first responders on Friday at different locations in the town of Weed.
Comments / 0