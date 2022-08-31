ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOAA releases fall outlook, predicting warm and dry weather for many

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire, Adam Krueger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpRFk_0hcqz6wQ00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Goodbye, summer. Hello, (meteorological) fall!

The autumnal equinox, which marks the beginning of astronomical fall, isn’t scheduled to arrive until Sept. 22. But for weather and climate record-keeping purposes, the seasons are neatly divided into “meteorological” seasons of three months each — and “meteorological fall” consists of September, October and November.

La Niña just won’t quit: What that means for fall weather

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center believes that most of the U.S. is likely to experience warmer-than-normal temperatures over the course of September, October and November.

The map below shows nearly the entire country in shades or orange, indicating NOAA’s forecast for a warm fall. The darker shades of orange around Colorado and the Northeast mean those states are the most likely to see hotter-than-average temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdHQX_0hcqz6wQ00
NOAA’s 90-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average weather for nearly the entire country. (NOAA)

The rain outlook isn’t quite as clear, but favors a drier-than-normal season for a large swath of the country. Only Washington state and Florida are looking wetter than usual, while Colorado, Utah, southern Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky all have especially high chances of a dry meteorological fall.

Some of the most populated areas, along the coasts, for example, fall in the “equal chances” category. This doesn’t mean these areas will see near-normal precipitation, but rather that these areas have an equal chance of above-normal, below-normal or near-normal precipitation. Essentially, there is no clear indicator to make a confident forecast one way or another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJCqw_0hcqz6wQ00
NOAA’s 90-day precipitation outlook shows a big swath of the country facing dry conditions. (NOAA)

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center weighs several factors into their long-range outlooks. One of those is the ongoing La Niña pattern. La Niña means the sea surface temperatures of the Pacific Ocean near the equator are cooler than normal, which impacts global weather patterns in a specific way.

The warm temperatures and potentially dry skies are an ongoing drought concern, a NOAA spokesperson told Nexstar earlier this month . La Niña lasting through the fall and winter would likely mean making a very bad drought even worse for the band of states from California to Texas, which are seeing the worst drought conditions.

The outlook for September, specifically, indicates that temperatures in a large area of the West are leaning toward warmer-than-normal. But there’s also a large area (mainly in the Southeast) in the vague “equal chances” range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AEJXC_0hcqz6wQ00
NOAA’s 30-day temperature outlook shows predictions for September. (NOAA)

September’s precipitation outlook is even more tricky. Again, a large area falls in the “equal chances” forecast zone. Of course, in September, the wild card for the Gulf Coast states is the arrival of a tropical system. As of Wednesday, a named storm is not expected to make landfall within the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cghF9_0hcqz6wQ00
NOAA’s 30-day precipitation outlook shows predictions for September. (NOAA)

La Niña, which often has an impact on hurricane season in the Atlantic, runs through November. La Niña years typically correspond with busy and especially destructive hurricane seasons, and this year NOAA expects somewhere between three and five “major” hurricanes to form.

WGN Radio

White House defends presence of Marines at Biden speech

Marines were stationed behind the president as he spoke on Thursday, drawing scrutiny over the use of the military during a speech centered around blasting former President Trump and warning that the former president and Republicans aligned with him are "a threat to this country."
WGN Radio

How much does an abortion cost?

Residents of at least 26 states now have no or severely limited legal access to abortion services, as of August 2022. Those who choose to travel to another state for the medical procedure will have to take on additional costs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WGN Radio

Police find over 20 wild animals alive and dead in Illinois home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Police found over 20 wild animals alive and dead inside an Illinois home where a child was living. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the Illinois Conservation Police were investigating this situation for a year before they obtained a search warrant Tuesday for a DeKalb County home in the 1000 block […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
