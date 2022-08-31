ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamstartribune.com

Results from major held at Forest Oaks Country Club

The Laidback Golf Tour held it's third major of the season at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro on Aug. 25. The course opened in 1962 and was redesigned slightly by Davis Love III in 2002 and was the location of the PGA Wyndham and Greater Greensboro Open from 1977-2007. It has been rated by Golf World Magazine as 4.7 out of a possible 5. The group of 23 found the course to be every bit as good as it's rating. The course gave up only two rounds in the seventies while allowing twenty-three birdies.
GREENSBORO, NC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
chathamstartribune.com

J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents

After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elon, NC
Lifestyle
City
Elon, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 3 (Part 2)

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 3 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Davie County 28, North Davidson 21. Ragsdale 20, Oak Grove 21. Chambers 40, Glenn 0. Starmount...
LEXINGTON, NC
HBCU Gameday

NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davius Richard made his reputation in high school in Florida as a running quarterback. Against North Carolina A&T, he enhanced his resume as a passer and helped NC Central take victory in the storied HBCU rivalry. Richard threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 54 yards and two more […] The post NC Central QB Davius Richard slays A&T with arm and legs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Johnson
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Dudley's football game cancelled after several fights break out among spectators

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several fights among spectators at Dudley High School's football game Friday night forced the game to end early, according to Guilford County Schools. Dudley was hosting Hillside High School from Durham. The district said after several fights broke out between spectators, the Greensboro Police Department advised the game should be cancelled out of an abundance of caution and safety.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash closes 2 lanes in Whitsett

WHITSETT, N.C. (WGHP) — The left two lanes of Interstate 85 South/40 West are closed following a crash late Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 138, near Exit 138 for NC-61. The closure began at 4:47 p.m. and is expected to last until 7:47 p.m. […]
WHITSETT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Camping#Festival#Localevent#Linus Music#Entertain#Bluegrass Music#Labor Day#Day Camp#Blue Ridge Sound#Mulder Midnight
chathamstartribune.com

Solar company seeks special use permit for 2,578 acres

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to review an application, Tuesday, Sept. 6, for a special use permit for a 2,578 acre utility scale solar farm. The public is invited to speak on the project and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. The project is located along Hopewell Road,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSLS

Danville Public Schools to add safety measures

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Public School Board is continuing to adopt new safety measures as school is underway. Thursday’s discussion revolved around the use of metal detectors. Currently, George Washington High School is the only school in its division that has metal detectors. Last week, a student...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Burlington man fatally struck by car in intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries. Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
spectrumlocalnews.com

Work progresses on Winston-Salem Northern Beltway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation says the largest parts of the Winston-Salem beltway will be completed by fall. The purpose of the multilane freeway is to relieve traffic on U.S. 52 and increase connectivity in the area. “This project is going to make a tremendous difference,”...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Downed power line closes I-85 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A downed power line brought traffic to a screeching halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The North Carolina Department of Transportation first reported the closure at 10:42 a.m. The closure is at Mile Marker 103, near Exit 103 for Randolph Street. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy