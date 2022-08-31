Read full article on original website
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Plenty of pompano, mackerel there for the taking
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says he’s encouraging releasing snook, though the season opened Sept. 1. Some of the biggest fish, and the ones important to the spawn, are the females and they are on the beaches and Gulf passes now. Madeira Beach near John’s Pass have been a hot spot. Fish also are gathering around the Tampa Bay bridge bases and fenders on moving tides. Night fishing can be particularly productive now, and live sardines are a top bait choice. Pompano are on hard-bottom patches in the bay, as well as shell bars. Doc’s Goofy Jigs tipped with shrimp are proven fish-getters. Mangrove snapper are under the bay bridges, around docks and on the artificial reefs. They will take small, live sardines, which had been difficult to find on the grass flats early in the morning, but have finally shown up. Live shrimp also works.
Area retiree finds volunteering ‘extremely fulfilling’
For Jean Barnes, volunteering isn’t just about “keeping busy” — it’s about staying involved in the organizations and projects she loves and continuing to contribute to the community. Barnes retired at 62, having tapered her consulting job to part-time before she stopped. Even before that,...
SUV strikes, kills pedestrian in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — A Palm Harbor man walking in the road early Sept. 3 was struck and killed by a vehicle on Alt. 19 in Palm Harbor, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reported that an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palm Harbor woman was traveling south on Alt. 19 (Palm Harbor Boulevard) north of Brevard Street at about 2 a.m. when it struck the 44-year-old pedestrian who was walking in or across the travel lane for unknown reasons.
Passenger, 87, dies at scene of two-car crash in Oldsmar
OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an 84-year-old driver made a left turn without using her signal. An oncoming car hit the passenger side of her vehicle late Sept. 2, killing an 87-year-old passenger. According to investigators, Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Black Lexus with...
