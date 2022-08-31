Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Family of Jarvis Lykes hosts program against community gun violence in Columbus, GAThe Revolutionary ReportColumbus, GA
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new grocery store location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersColumbus, GA
Related
CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
CPD: Victim attacked by 4 women in incident near Hollywood Connection and Cicis Pizza
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is releasing more details about an incident that lead to everyone being asked to leave the AMC Classic Ritz 13 movie theatre connected to the Hollywood Connection on Saturday night. The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with multiple police units responding to the scene in […]
WTVM
1 man shot and killed in Columbus, neighbors concerned about crime
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Soon as I get undressed and laid down, all I hear was pow, it sounded like a 40, and all I heard was pow, pow, pow,” says Deon Jackson. Deon Jackson says hearing gunshots near where he lives isn’t uncommon. “Only time you...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a south Columbus shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead. Police say the shooting occurred Sept. 3 on Kings Mountain Court. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Janleyon Langley was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead...
WTVM
4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
WTVM
Man arrested with drugs, cash after short chase ending in Meriwether Co.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is arrested following a short police chase, where officers seized drugs and a significant amount of cash. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says on Sept. 5, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop that led to a car chase, ending in Meriwether County. Bryant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
WTVM
Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
WSFA
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his grandfather overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, 21-year-old Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Franklin said the incident happened early Thursday morning in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Alabama men killed in car crash, state police reported
Two Alabama men were killed last week in a two-vehicle crash in the wee hours of the morning, state police reported. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Two Montgomery men were killed in the crash. Waymond D. McWilliams, 19, was fatally injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he...
Columbus Police warning about mail theft scheme stealing account information
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is warning residents about a fraud scheme involving mail theft affecting the area. According to police, thieves have been caught on camera stealing checks from U.S. Post Office blue boxes. They are then using the account numbers and routing numbers from the stolen checks to create counterfeit […]
WTVM
Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
Opelika-Auburn News
Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam
An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
LaGrange Police: Missing woman located
UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
WTVM
Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
WTVM
Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
Comments / 0