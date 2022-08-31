ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the victim as 22-year-old Janleyon Langley. Bryan said Langley was pronounced dead in the emergency room of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to MPD, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday. A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
WTVM

Shooting on Kings Mountain Ct. in Columbus leaves 1 man dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a south Columbus shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead. Police say the shooting occurred Sept. 3 on Kings Mountain Court. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Janleyon Langley was transported to a Columbus hospital, where he was pronounced dead...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

4 females assaulted victim on Whittlesey Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, there were reports of a big commotion outside Hollywood Connection in Columbus. Columbus police say it started at Hollywood Connection and spilled over to Cici’s Pizza on Whittlesey Road. Four suspects followed the victim from the theatre to the pizza restaurant...
COLUMBUS, GA
alreporter.com

Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities

Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Police#Violent Crime
WSFA

Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Roadways open following fatal wreck on Ala. Hwy 50

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two people dead in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala. Highway 50 near mile marker 50 around 5:45 a.m., causing a road closure.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his grandfather overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, 21-year-old Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Thomas Parker. Franklin said the incident happened early Thursday morning in...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Columbus street named after East Urban Heights woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At the top of Gleason Avenue, you can find Adlena Austin Spencer’s name honored. Born in 1928 in Hatchecubbe, Ala., Adlena Austin Spencer is currently the oldest living resident of the East Urban Heights neighborhood. “We stopped counting at 81, 81 to 100 people died...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Update: Third person charged with running police impersonation scam

An Opelika woman has been arrested on a felony warrant charging her with theft of property third degree. Janiya Alexis Oliver, 19, was arrested by Auburn Police on Aug 31. and charged in connection to a scam targeting multiple businesses in Auburn and the surrounding area, according to a press release.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police: Missing woman located

UPDATE: According to officials with the LaGrange Police Department, Marion Randall has been located. ORIGINAL: LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Police are seeking assistance in finding Marion Randall. Randall was last seen on Greenville Street at 6:00 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Two families of Columbus teen homicide victims call for justice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two grieving families came together to remember two teens gunned down in South Columbus just two days ago. Police say 17-year-old Myshaun Smith and 18-year-old Anton Hamilton were killed at a local apartment complex Wednesday night in a triple shooting. They say these young men were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shooting on 33rd Street in Columbus leaves 1 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on 33rd Street in Columbus. According to Command Sgt. Malone, there was one person injured in the incident. The victim was transported to the emergency room for their non-life-threatening injuries. According to authorities, no arrests or motives have...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One victim ID’d in deadly Torch Hill Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of one of the victims in a deadly shooting on Torch Hill Road Wednesday night. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Anton Hamilton, age 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 31, 2022. Bryan said Hamilton was pronounced dead at 12:46 […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy