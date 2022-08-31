ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOSTON'S NEWEST GOALIE UNVEILS NEW 'HAPPY GILMORE' INSPIRED MASK

Keith Kinkaid is a 167-game NHL veteran, having played for three NHL clubs -- the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers. This summer, Kinkaid signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins, and according to him, his new mask is his personal favorite so far in his career.
