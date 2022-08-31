Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter; Jury returns not guilty verdict on felony murder and agg. assault charges

A Hardeeville man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, on several drug and weapons charges, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Jabari Lee, 39, was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking cocaine, one count of trafficking ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and one count of possession of a scheduled II narcotic, the sheriff's office said.

HARDEEVILLE, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO