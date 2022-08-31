NASCAR Truck Series driver Tanner Gray clears name after iRacing user makes racial remarks using his likeness

Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace announcement a bad sign?
Is the announcement of Bubba Wallace competing for the NASCAR Cup Series owner championship in the #45 Toyota a bad sign for Kurt Busch?. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch hasn’t competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race in a month and a half, as he was left with concussion-like symptoms after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway.
Darlington Race Results: September 4, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to open the NASCAR Playoffs with the famed Southern 500. View Darlington race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public
Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn, has gone public with their daughter's autoimmune disorder to raise awareness of Alopecia. The post Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 10-race playoff on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Sixteen (16) drivers are eligible to compete for the championship, a number that will be whittled down to four by Phoenix Raceway in early November. Here...
Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona
Kyle Busch told reporters this week that his public persona will have to be altered going forward to be more acceptable to his future sponsor. The post Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick furious after car catches on fire
Kevin Harvick was knocked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington after his No. 4 car caught fire during Stage 2, and he delivered an angry message in an interview afterwards. Harvick was driving down the front straightaway and headed towards turn 1 when the right front...
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Major Bubba Wallace Decision
23XI Racing made a major Bubba Wallace decision earlier this week. The Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announced that Wallace will be switching from the No. 23 car to the No. 45 car for the remainder of the season. 23XI Racing is still in contention for the ownership championship, so Wallace...
NASCAR driver pukes; Wrecks under caution at Darlington (Video)
Watch the video of the chaos at Darlington Raceway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway has spawned drama under caution in years past but this was a unique situation. Watch the video of the Anthony Alfredo crash at Darlington Raceway...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR: The playoff driver whose team is already eliminated
Ryan Blaney can win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but the #12 team can’t finish higher than 17th in points. The four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Sunday evening with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and 16 drivers are in the running to win the championship.
CBS Sports
Southern 500 at Darlington: Live updates, highlights, results for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener
Before there was a Daytona, a Charlotte, or a Talladega, there was Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. And before there was a Daytona 500 or a Coca-Cola 600, there was the Southern 500 -- a tradition that from 1950 onward has withstood the test of time and now takes new meaning in the present day.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Austin Dillon has direct comment about his car
Austin Dillon was not at all happy with his car early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington. Dillon was running 25th in the first stage of the Cook Out Southern 500 and not pleased. The driver of the No. 3 Chevy vented over the radio about his car.
5 Bold Changes NASCAR Must Include in the 2023 Cup Schedule
Let's make the 2023 Cup schedule that much better with night races, doubleheaders, and more. The post 5 Bold Changes NASCAR Must Include in the 2023 Cup Schedule appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington
Saturday will be a busy day for Cup and Xfinity teams at Darlington Raceway. Each series will have practice and qualifying before the Xfinity Series races at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. This weekend marks the beginning of the Cup playoffs, leading to Sunday’s Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET...
Trackhouse Racing Team Digs Daniel Suarez a Deeper Hole on the Eve of the NASCAR Playoffs
Daniel Suarez is starting the playoffs below the initial cutline and penalized for failed inspections at Darlington. The post Trackhouse Racing Team Digs Daniel Suarez a Deeper Hole on the Eve of the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Darlington: Erik Jones drives the No. 43 to Victory Lane for the first time in eight years
On September 4, 1967, Richard Petty won the Southern 500 for the only time in his incomparable stock car racing career. In the 55 years that passed since, wins for Petty's car number had become harder and harder to come by -- until Sunday night, when Petty's driver brought the No. 43 back where it belongs.
