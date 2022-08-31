LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter weather will hold off until the weekend. Some will have a stray shower pass over today but the better chances are this weekend. Moisture will increase out there today. As that increases our chances for showers & storms will climb. Some of you will experience a little bit of rain on Friday. Most are all dry! So don’t get wrapped up in the elevated chances for this evening. If you do experience one of these showers, you won’t be under it for very long at all.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO