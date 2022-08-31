Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A flood watch up for the commonwealth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! We continue our First Alert Weather Day as slow-moving showers and storms are likely to continue. A flood watch is up that will go until late Monday evening. Let’s get to it! Starting off this morning we are seeing some scattered showers...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking rounds of storms over the weekend into next week. Thanks to this unsettled pattern it’s a First Alert Weather Day, which will continue until Monday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” We’ll see the best chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm from the upper 70s this weekend to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much wetter look for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The wetter weather will hold off until the weekend. Some will have a stray shower pass over today but the better chances are this weekend. Moisture will increase out there today. As that increases our chances for showers & storms will climb. Some of you will experience a little bit of rain on Friday. Most are all dry! So don’t get wrapped up in the elevated chances for this evening. If you do experience one of these showers, you won’t be under it for very long at all.
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
WKYT 27
Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
WKYT 27
Big blue fans return to Kroger Field for the season home opener.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cheers for the UK Wildcats could be heard across Lexington. Their season home opener had fans riled up and ready for the season. The Medley family is full of UK spirit, with generations of blue in their blood. Olivia and Daphne Medley came to tailgate with their family, who are all UK alumni.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Annual Kentucky Bash celebrates Easter Seals Cardinal Hill
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 49th Bash benefiting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill is the unofficial kickoff to football season in the Bluegrass. The annual event was paused the last couple of years because of the pandemic. Traditionally, it is held every year the night before the UK home opener. This...
Albany Herald
No. 20 Kentucky slams Miami of Ohio in season opener
Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Barion Brown added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to lift No. 20 Kentucky to a 37-13 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis, who was 21-for-32 passing, found Tayvion Robinson six times for...
wmky.org
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 62 Simon Kenton Bridge Temporarily Closed at Maysville
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (1 PM Friday, Sept. 2, 2022) - The US 62 Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge at downtown Maysville is temporarily closed due to a gas leak, according to the Maysville Police Department. Highway crews are currently placing barricades on both ends of the bridge, which could remain in place...
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
WKYT 27
UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tailgating at UK starts way before kickoff. “It’s just kind of tradition in our family,” Jim Bowling said. Jim Bowling is a UK fan who comes to one of the lots by Kroger Field. For some of these fans, they look forward to the...
WKYT 27
No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Mark...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
WKYT 27
UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow. UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe. “We encourage you to arrive...
WTVQ
Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival kicks off despite the rain
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- The 43rd annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival in downtown Winchester kicked off Saturday morning despite the rain. There are more than 130 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks, live music, and a petting zoo. Organizers say the event is huge for their area non-profits,...
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
wdrb.com
Shelbyville's Gallrein Farms hosting Sunflower & Corn Festival this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of September signals the return of fall festivals, and a Kentucky farm is kicking off the festivities this weekend. Gallrein Farms in Shelbyville is hosting its Sunflower & Corn Festival this Labor Day weekend and next weekend. The farm grew eight to 10 acres of sunflowers this season.
Comments / 0