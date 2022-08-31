ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Terps go 2-1 at Stony Brook Invitational

In its second tournament of the season, Maryland volleyball continued to show promise but came up short in the final game of the weekend once again. Both Georgetown and Stony Brook didn’t have a chance in the Terps’ first two games, as Maryland dominated from the start, bringing its record to 4-1. But a close finish against South Florida ended in a loss, as the team has now gone 2-1 in consecutive tournaments to start the season 4-2.
STONY BROOK, NY
testudotimes.com

No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer vs. Virginia preview

After suffering its first loss of the season, No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer looks to bounce back in a major way in the “Battle for the DMV.” The annual Labor Day match at Audi Field returns when the Terps take on Virginia on Monday. Maryland’s start to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
testudotimes.com

Maryland Football

The Terps scored on their opening drive and never looked back against the Bulls. Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team opens the 2022 season. Maryland opens its season at home on Saturday at noon. By Sam Oshtry September 3. The 2022 season kicks off Saturday at...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

