In its second tournament of the season, Maryland volleyball continued to show promise but came up short in the final game of the weekend once again. Both Georgetown and Stony Brook didn’t have a chance in the Terps’ first two games, as Maryland dominated from the start, bringing its record to 4-1. But a close finish against South Florida ended in a loss, as the team has now gone 2-1 in consecutive tournaments to start the season 4-2.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO