247Sports

Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'

Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
247Sports

Transfer Portal Players of the Week: Florida State strikes gold in Jared Verse

It’s always fun to see which transfers are showing out at their new school. Week 1 in college football gave us a great glimpse at who could be big-time players at their new programs — and there were a lot of them. Several key transfers from the 2022 cycle had big showings this past Saturday but none bigger than the 247Sports Transfer Portal Player of the Week, Jared Verse from Florida State.
247Sports

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1

First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
247Sports

Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns

Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
247Sports

Smith makes big impact in first outing as a Gamecock

Freshman defensive back DQ Smith recorded a strong showing in his debut in a South Carolina uniform. Smith, who was one of multiple true freshmen who saw the field on Saturday night, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter which put the Gamecocks up 28-14. Smith...
247Sports

College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls

College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
NFL
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

National Perception: Thoughts on Notre Dame After Week One

Notre Dame battled closely in week one against Ohio State. It was a tough 21-10 defeat for the Fighting Irish, but the Buckeyes won the matchup of the two Top 5 programs. In an attempt to learn more about the national perception of Notre Dame following the week one contest, Irish Illustrated reached out to a few national analysts from 247Sports to get their thoughts on the Fighting Irish now and moving forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State football injuries: WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming hopeful for Week 2, Ryan Day says

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said he hopes to have wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming both back in action for the Buckeyes' Week 2 home game against Arkansas State following injuries to the pair of pass-catchers. Fleming did not see action during Ohio State's 21-10 Week 1 victory after being listed as a game-time decision, while Smith-Njigba suffered an apparent left leg injury early and was limited the remainder of the night.
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss

It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
247Sports

Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener

"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert

Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall

Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
