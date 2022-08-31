Read full article on original website
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
Oklahoma football: What UTEP coach Dana Dimel said after Sooners defeated Miners
UTEP faced an uphill battle Saturday at Oklahoma, as the Miners lost 45-13. Dana Dimel and company found themselves down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but battled back after that, as Oklahoma would go on to win the next three quarters 24-13. It was something Dimel pointed out in his postgame press conference.
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Transfer Portal Players of the Week: Florida State strikes gold in Jared Verse
It’s always fun to see which transfers are showing out at their new school. Week 1 in college football gave us a great glimpse at who could be big-time players at their new programs — and there were a lot of them. Several key transfers from the 2022 cycle had big showings this past Saturday but none bigger than the 247Sports Transfer Portal Player of the Week, Jared Verse from Florida State.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
Smith makes big impact in first outing as a Gamecock
Freshman defensive back DQ Smith recorded a strong showing in his debut in a South Carolina uniform. Smith, who was one of multiple true freshmen who saw the field on Saturday night, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter which put the Gamecocks up 28-14. Smith...
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson breaks down decision to decommit from Ohio State
Looking back, Texas star Bijan Robinson says he always knew in his heart that the Longhorns program would one day be home, even when he was pledged to Ohio State. The former blue-chip recruit recently broke down his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes on the The Pivot Podcast. "I...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
National Perception: Thoughts on Notre Dame After Week One
Notre Dame battled closely in week one against Ohio State. It was a tough 21-10 defeat for the Fighting Irish, but the Buckeyes won the matchup of the two Top 5 programs. In an attempt to learn more about the national perception of Notre Dame following the week one contest, Irish Illustrated reached out to a few national analysts from 247Sports to get their thoughts on the Fighting Irish now and moving forward.
Ohio State football injuries: WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming hopeful for Week 2, Ryan Day says
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said he hopes to have wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming both back in action for the Buckeyes' Week 2 home game against Arkansas State following injuries to the pair of pass-catchers. Fleming did not see action during Ohio State's 21-10 Week 1 victory after being listed as a game-time decision, while Smith-Njigba suffered an apparent left leg injury early and was limited the remainder of the night.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener
"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
Pittsburgh Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings updated ahead of game vs. Tennessee
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself within the Top 25. In fact, Pitt comes in at the No. 25 spot in the most recent ESPN FPI rankings. Since the last update, Aug. 4, there have been considerable changes in the predictions that ESPN regarding Pitt's remaining football schedule.
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert
Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson starter is coming
247Sports' Brandon Marcello thinks freshman Cade Klubnik will soon replace DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson's starting quarterback, and explains why that's not necessarily a knock on Uiagalelei's talent.
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
National top-100 CB Bravion Rogers is back on the Texas A&M commitment list
La Grange, Texas, national top-100 cornerback Bravion Rogers originally made a pledge to Texas A&M in early April. He backed off that commitment in August but, not too much later, he is back on the commitment list. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior made the call to rejoin the class this week.
