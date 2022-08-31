NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to the practice field without a non-contact jersey for the first time on Sunday, and told reporters afterward that he's "ready to play" in Sept. 8's season opener versus the Rams. Poyer missed several weeks of practice after hyperextending his elbow early in training camp and the team had cautiously held him out ever since. Coach Sean McDermott also said Sunday that Poyer is "trending in the right direction" and he'd be surprised if Poyer wasn't ready to go.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO