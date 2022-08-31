ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

El Paso County Commissioners Court cuts tax rate, but many still will see higher bills

By Adam Powell, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424fHJ_0hcqs4Ur00

Despite the El Paso County Commissioners Court approving a lower tax rate for the coming fiscal year, which begins Sept. 1, rising home valuations across the area will see many residents paying higher property tax bills.

Commissioners approved a 9.34% decrease in the property tax rate this week ‒ down from $0.470181 to $0.426289 per $100 of property valuation ‒ but the average taxable home value increased by 12% in the county, which means those who saw an increase in their property value will likely see a modest increase in their property tax bill.

For homeowners who did not see an increase in their home's value, the lower county tax rate means mild relief and commissioners see that as a win, saying in a news release that "the County achieved its goal of easing some of the pressure on taxpayers caused by inflation and other economic related issues."

“The current state of the national economy has been challenging for our community and its financial stability,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said in a county news release. “Despite cost increases and supply shortages, the County remains focused on its strategic priorities and will continue to protect both its and the community’s long-term financial stability."

He added: "Residents are also still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID, both physically and financially. Any kind of relief we can bring to our community now will make us better and stronger in the future.”

The county tax rate makes up roughly 15% of each dollar collected in property tax, with the remaining 85% going to other government entities to provide services not covered by the county, such as public schools, city services, community college and the county hospital district.

“Close to 70 percent of El Paso County’s budget goes to pay for state-mandated programs and services, which should be considered as a state-mandated tax,” El Paso County Commissioner David Stout said in the news release. “We also maintain and operate public assets such as Ascarate Park. Given these responsibilities, I’m proud of our County team for delivering a fair budget to taxpayers that makes progress on our strategic plan.”

But while the commission touts its lowered tax rate, it is poised to approve a roughly $400 million certificate of obligation for the benefit of University Medical Center of El Paso at its meeting Sept. 12, which could see property taxes increase by more than 20%.

Taken in conjunction with the additional $82 city residents will be paying on average because of the city's decreased tax rate, which also amounts to an increase in tax bills, El Pasoans could see their annual property tax bills increase by as much as $130 next year.

The county's full budget, which is likewise set to be approved during the Sept. 12 meeting, will include additional funding for employee wages, equipment replacement, road maintenance and enhancement, as well as projects aimed at enhancing flood control measures and boosting economic development.

"The county remains focused on its strategic priorities and will continue to protect its long-term financial stability while being mindful to provide an extraordinary quality of life for all," the news release stated.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso County, TX
Business
County
El Paso County, TX
Local
Texas Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Stout
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy