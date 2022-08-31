ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

towncarolina.com

Unlikely Icon: Dean Cox On Becoming ‘The Hat’

Greenville’s Dean Cox says he never set out to become “The Hat,” a Clemson superfan with thousands of social media followers who is a fixture at athletics events. The bright orange cowboy hat once belonged to the late Grady Miller, an Upstate businessman who bought the hat and wore it to the 1981 Orange Bowl—Clemson’s first national championship in football.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Furman rolls over N. Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Tyler Huff threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Furman piled up 456 yards of offense in the first half en route to a 52-0 win over Division II North Greenville in a college football opener. Dominic Roberto ran for two first-half touchdowns as the Paladin’s bolted to a […]
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hot Air Affair bringing balloons back to Williamston

The Cancer Association of Anderson will hold their 2022 Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer event in Williamston this weekend, Sept 2 – 5. This is the fifth year for the balloon event which offers a fun weekend of activities, raises awareness of cancer and honors cancer patients. Once...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Warehouse at Midtown, Greenville's newest food hall, is now open

GREENVILLE — "Eat. Drink. Be Local." You wouldn't necessarily not be local if you traveled from Greenville to Simpsonville to visit Warehouse at Vaughn's, but owners Thomas and Angela Wirthlin are making it easier to be more local in Greenville. The new Warehouse at Midtown has brought a similar...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ Woodruff branch staying open

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) Woodruff branch at 351 South Main Street is staying open. The agency was previously due to close on November 10, 2022 after the current lease expired. According to a press release from the SCDMV, the agency is in the process of entering into a new lease with the landlord of the existing location.
WOODRUFF, SC
qcexclusive.com

A Hidden Mountain Jewel: Our Favorite Things To Do In Highlands NC

Highlands is a cozy, small North Carolina town located just about two hours north of Atlanta in Macon County. It has a population of about 3,000 year-round residents. Highlands sits on a plateau in the southern Appalachian Mountains. Whether you’re looking for a weekend trip or a long-term stay, this mountain getaway is perfect for those who love hiking trails and scenic drives. Plus, the town boasts the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies.
HIGHLANDS, NC
Furniture Today

Top 100 retailer ups efficiencies with new distribution center

FORT MILL, S.C. — Top 100 retailer Broad River Retail, which owns and operates Ashley stores in the Carolinas and Georgia, cut the ribbon on its newest distribution center on Aug. 31. The Fort Mill, S.C.-based retail group’s 81,250-square-foot distribution center is located at 2002 Nazareth Church Road in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
clemson.edu

Don’t get scammed!

Clemson University students have been the target of scam attempts throughout this year, but numbers have increased dramatically in the past few weeks. The most frequent type of scam attempt is the “job offer scam” via email. These emails are typically for job offers or internships that promise a weekly paycheck of $300-$400, and is often signed by someone impersonating a Clemson University professor.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Flooding impacts areas of Oconee Co. following heavy rainfall

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management reported that areas of the county are experiencing flooding following the recent rainfall. Officials said multiple roads were covered or closed due to flooding in the Westminster area. This includes Chau Ram Park Road near Highway 76 and parts of Westminster Highway.
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

