Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theScore
Norvell regrets final offensive possession in upset win vs. LSU
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell would like to take back one play that nearly cost his team the game Sunday against LSU. After recovering Malik Nabers' fumbled punt return, the Seminoles controlled the ball in the red zone with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and holding a 24-17 lead.
theScore
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings: Where every team stands entering season
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. All eyes are on the Bills entering the 2022 season. With Josh Allen commanding a high-powered offense and Von Miller now set to cause havoc on the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo is the team to beat this year.
theScore
LSU's Maason Smith injures knee while celebrating vs. Florida State
LSU lost star defensive tackle Maason Smith in unfortunate fashion during Sunday's 24-23 loss against Florida State. Smith suffered a knee injury while celebrating a play in the first quarter and didn't return. The Tigers ruled him out for the remainder of the night after halftime. Smith emerged on crutches...
theScore
LSU starts Daniels at QB in loss to Florida State
Quarterback Jayden Daniels started for LSU in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. Daniels completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 114 rushing yards on 16 carries. Daniels transferred to the Tigers in March after three seasons starting for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Top waiver adds prior to Week 1
Get ready for your season with theScore's 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and Anchor. In this episode, Boone takes an early...
theScore
No. 2 Ohio State rides dominant defense to win over No. 5 Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With its vaunted offense bogged down, No. 2 Ohio State leaned on its revamped defense in a top-five opener against a former Buckeye that tested its toughness. C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State shut out No. 5 Notre Dame over the final...
theScore
Rams' McVay: Stafford to have 'no limitations' in opener vs. Bills
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that quarterback Matthew Stafford will have "no limitations" for Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, according to team reporter Stu Jackson. "He'll be ready to go," McVay said. The 36-year-old coach added he'll have "no hesitation" asking Stafford to throw...
theScore
Steelers' Trubisky listed as starting QB, named co-captain
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin deliberately — and quite effectively — declined to announce a starting quarterback for months, even as all signs pointed to Mitch Trubisky. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime head coach wanted to wait until — as he said over and over and over during the offseason and throughout training camp — the time was “appropriate.”
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
No. 3 Georgia dismantles No. 11 Oregon to begin national title defense
ATLANTA (AP) — Stetson Bennett and the Georgia defense picked up where they left off in last year’s national championship game, even with a bunch of their former teammates now playing in the NFL. Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn't...
theScore
Big Ben: Steelers should start Trubisky over Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger believes the Pittsburgh Steelers should start the season with veteran Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over rookie Kenny Pickett. "I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter. He should start," Big Ben said in the first episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger." "He's a veteran, he's been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now. But I think Kenny has done a great job.
theScore
Texas' Sarkisian: Matchup vs. Alabama doesn't impact season goals
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn't putting much stock into his team's marquee matchup Saturday against No. 1 Alabama. "My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3 (for the Big 12 championship game)," Sarkisian told reporters Monday, according to the Longhorn Network. "This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 1
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap....
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Twins place RHP Mahle back on IL with shoulder inflammation
CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night's 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati.
theScore
Twins' Arraez breaks up Cease's no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th
Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease came up just short of history Saturday, getting his no-hitter broken up by Minnesota Twins second baseman and AL batting leader Luis Arraez with two outs in the ninth inning. Cease recovered to strike out the next hitter, Kyle Garlick, and finish off a...
theScore
Twitter erupts after chaotic FSU-LSU game ends with blocked last-second PAT
The final seconds of Florida State's nail-biting 24-23 victory over LSU set social media ablaze. LSU trailed 24-10 in the fourth quarter and scored the final 13 points of the game after a wild sequence of events. However, a blocked extra point on the final play of the night following a 99-yard touchdown drive cost them a comeback opportunity in overtime and spoiled head coach Brian Kelly's debut.
theScore
Twins' Sanchez nearly gets clocked by teammate's practice swing
Luckily for Gary Sanchez, it isn't called the "on-decked" circle. As he was returning to the dugout, the Minnesota Twins catcher narrowly avoided getting drilled in the head by teammate Gilberto Celestino's practice swing on the on-deck circle. The incident occurred before Sanchez's at-bat during a pitching change in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Week 1 overreactions to Saturday's biggest college football games
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is finally upon us, with a number of big matchups going off Saturday. Naturally, it's time to overreact about the state of each team. Below, theScore identifies those bound for glory and those that might need to apologize to their fanbases. Georgia...
theScore
Twins place Mahle on IL for 2nd time since trade
The Minnesota Twins are placing right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured list. The move comes less than 24 hours after the hurler left a start against the Chicago White Sox with right shoulder inflammation. Mahle had just returned after previously landing on the IL with a shoulder issue. The...
Comments / 0