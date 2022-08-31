ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Craig, Parker drop Big Eight tennis meets

By Gazette staff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcMR6_0hcqrRQs00

The Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker girls tennis teams came up short in Big Eight Conference dual meets Tuesday.

Parker lost 4-3 to Beloit Memorial, while Craig was upended by the same score against Madison Memorial.

Lexie Hankel and Rya Arreazola improved to 9-0 on the season at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for Craig, while the No. 1 doubles team of Hattie Plenty and Karyssa Norland improved to 8-1.

“That was the match of the day,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said of the No. 1 doubles thriller. “The found themselves down 5-2 in the second set but stormed back to win 7-5.

“And although we lost, our effort as a team was commendable. We were missing three varsity players, and Bailey Valet played injured for as long as she could.”

Parker got wins from Lucy Barnes, Allie Craker and Ava Egger but got swept in doubles play in the loss to Beloit.

“This was a very hard match between two evenly matched schools,” Parker coach Richard Brandt said. “We needed one more match to go our way, but it just never materialized. Though it was a tough loss, we had some sparkling performances.”

MEMORIAL 4, CRAIG 3

Singles: Lexie Hankel (C) def. Sophia Jiang 6-1, 6-0; Rya Arreazola (C) def. Amy Yao 6-0, 6-0; Cora Smith (M) def. Lucy Rhoades 6-4, 6-2; Ellen Bach (M) def. Tatum Richardson 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Hattie Plenty/Karyssa Norland (C) def. Emily Cai/Elfin Wiriyan 7-6, 7-5; Grace Bonnell/Mihika Shivakumar (M) def. Mackenna Kelly/Victoria Barajas 6-0, 6-1; Addie Armstrong/Lila Olson (M) def. Bailey Valet/Lauren Elzy 6-1, 4-0

BELOIT 4, PARKER 3

Singles: Lucy Barnes (P) def. Andi Aleman 6-1, 6-0; Yesc Zarinan (B) def. Chloe Lovelace 6-1, 6-3; Allie Craker (P) def. Alexandra Cabrera 6-3, 6-2; Ava Egger (P) def. Emma Middleton 6-3, 6-3

Doubles: Sararh Ramsden/Lisa Ramsden (B) def. Haylee McCumber/ Myha Mohr 6-1, 6-0; Jillian Traver/Abby Middleton (B) def. Kaylee Jacobson/Vanna Kampmann 6-0, 6-0; Jasmine Davison/Favi Estrada (B) def. Willow Adams/Abbey Franke 6-4, 6-0

Janesville, WI
