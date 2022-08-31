There’s no denying Kate Moss is a beauty icon (Kate Hudson and Lisa Rinna look up to her), but the 48-year-old model is still learning her fair share of skincare tips—and from her daughter Lila no less. As it turns out, British model just started using sunscreen, the most important skincare product of all time, in her morning routine after a little coaxing from her skincare savvy 19-year-old daughter. “This is new to my regimen: sunscreen,” Kate said during a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. “My daughter tells me off all the time. ‘Mommy, you have to wear sunscreen.’ I do know it’s important.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO