PSG’s Neymar, Mbappe and Messi warned by manager Christophe Galtier, he’s stamping his authority
Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has sounded out a firm warning to the club’s superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The three star players have been told that they will accept a role on the bench whether they like it or not. Before the arrival...
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Arsenal turned down chance to sign Liverpool star this summer
Arsenal were offered the chance to sign midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer before he joined Liverpool, but decided against it. After it was revealed that the injury-prone Thomas Partey was set to miss a couple of games, and that his back-up Mohammad Elneny suffered long-term damage to his knee in Arsenal’s win against Fulham, the Gunners were eager to buy a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Gary Neville: Manchester United fans won't be appeased by Glazer families tricks
Gary Neville has vowed that Manchester United's supporters will not be tricked by the Glazer family after they spent over £140 million in the last week of the transfer window. The former club captain has been vocal in recent weeks of his own personal discontent with the ownership at...
Roy Keane tells Christian Eriksen he's still not forgiven him for moment in 2017, it's great tele
It's been five years since Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland to end their hopes of World Cup qualification, and Roy Keane still hasn't forgiven him for that night in Dublin. On November 14, 2017, the Danish international dismantled Martin O'Neill's side with a midfield masterclass...
Roy Keane once won an £8k bet in training, but 'humiliated' a number of players
Roy Keane almost lost £8000 during his time as Sunderland manager, but managed to come out on top in a training exercise. The Irishman was unhappy with goalkeeper Craig Gordon's form back in 2007 and decided to put his neck, plus a hefty chunk of change, on the line.
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo 'being a true leader' after Bukayo Saka's equaliser emerges
Cristiano Ronaldo's leadership qualities were on show for the world to see after Bukayo Saka's equaliser against Manchester United. You can see that fan footage below. It was an action-packed first-half at Old Trafford. In the 34th minute, Brazilian forward Antony bagged on his United debut to give Erik ten Hag's the lead.
Things got heated the last time Erling Haaland and Bono met, it was brilliant chaos
The goalkeeper who will look to stop Erling Haaland continuing his incredible goalscoring run is one that he knows very well. On Tuesday night Haaland and Manchester City kick off their 2022/23 Champions League group stage campaign against Sevilla, a team who he scored three times against in the round of 16 in 2021.
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Eric Bailly accuses Manchester United of favouring English players, he hasn't held back
In an extraordinary interview, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has suggested the club "favour" English players when it comes to team selections. The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international, who recently joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan, has struggled to pin down a first-team spot at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2017.
Every word Thomas Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener vs Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. Chelsea play their first match of the 2022/23 Champions League campaign as they travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues registered a 2-1 win against West Ham on the weekend, with the...
Match Preview: Sevilla vs Manchester City (UEFA Champions League)
Manchester City fly to the southern region of Spain as they begin their 2022/23 Champions League campaign against Sevilla. The Group Stages haven’t proved too arduous for the Premier League Champions in recent years. Last year, the Cityzens only dropped points against the German-side RB Leipzig, and the Ligue...
Kaka visits Man United's training ground as part of his studies, fans are excited
Brazil legend Kaka visited Manchester United's training complex on Monday as part of his studies towards UEFA's Masters for International Players qualification. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder was spotted in the Old Trafford crowd on Sunday afternoon as Erik ten Hag's side recorded an impressive 3-1 win against high flying Arsenal.
Valencia defender speechless after Gennaro Gattuso names him as 'ideal man' for teenage daughter
Valencia defender Toni Lato was named the "ideal man" for Gennaro Gattuso's teenage daughter... by Gennaro Gattuso. Laro opened the scoring for the La Liga side in their 5-1 demolition of Getafe on Sunday as goals from Samuel Lino, Samu Castillejo, Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro sealed an emphatic win at the Mestalla.
Thomas Tuchel proud to reach 100 games in charge of Chelsea as Blues begin 2022/23 Champions League campaign
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his pride of reaching 100 games in charge of the Blues. The German boss will hit a century when his side play Dinamo Zagreb in their first match of the Champions League this season. He joined as manager at the end of January 2021...
What Mateo Kovacic said on Dinamo Zagreb, fitness, Gvardiol interest and Aubameyang ahead of Champions League clash
Mateo Kovacic addressed the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League opener with Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. The Croatian is returning to his former club, breaking into the Dinamo Zagreb team from their academy in 2010. After a three year spell at the Croatian side, Kovacic departed for Inter Milan before...
Antonio Rudiger's intermediary fires previous ownership dig after Chelsea exit to Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger’s intermediary Saif Rubie has made a dig at the former ownership after the German’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer. Rudiger was one of the first players to depart the Blues in the transfer window, with the centre-back seeing his contract at Stamford Bridge expire after five seasons.
