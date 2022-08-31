ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Arsenal turned down chance to sign Liverpool star this summer

Arsenal were offered the chance to sign midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer before he joined Liverpool, but decided against it. After it was revealed that the injury-prone Thomas Partey was set to miss a couple of games, and that his back-up Mohammad Elneny suffered long-term damage to his knee in Arsenal’s win against Fulham, the Gunners were eager to buy a midfielder in the last few days of the transfer window.
Sports
UEFA
