Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Updated Omicron Booster Shots Are Now Available For Americans
Updated COVID Omicron boosters are here. The CDC and FDA OK'd the new formula last week. "I think they're coming because people want to keep them coming. I don't believe in them, but do what you gotta do," Arizona resident Jim Cave said."I already got the first one. I've gotten all my vaccines to date. I just want to keep everyone healthy," Arizona resident Melanie Crouch said.The emergency-authorized formula change targets the highly contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants. CDC data shows about 90% of U.S. COVID cases are BA.5. SEE MORE: The FDA Has Authorized New Omicron Booster ShotsAnyone at least 2 months past their last COVID-19 shot is eligible. Moderna's is authorized for those age 18 and older. For Pfizer and BioNTech's it's 12 and up. Health experts say it's to get ahead for the end of the year when more people are inside."Every year, beginning right after Thanksgiving, we have a terrible time with COVID, where we have the bulk of the hospitalizations and death. But these vaccines, we hope, are going to blunt whatever we might experience this winter," said UC Berkley Clinical Professor Emeritus Dr. John Swartzberg.Experts say we're entering a new phase where a COVID vaccination process will resemble something like a flu shot. The recommendations are each year that we get a flu shot. But what's in that flu shot will change each year. There's an expert committee that looks at that and determines what they think the most common strain will be. That's in communities. And it's not until halfway through the flu season that we know how good that vaccine is. We're in a similar situation here with this with this COVID booster. Much of the CDC's role is the small details of vaccinations: Labels on the vaccines or the colors of the caps so providers dont confuse them. One example-you may have noticed the old formula from Pfizer had purple caps on the vials. The new ones have gray. It comes as federal funding for buying and sending out the vaccines is running dry. Health and Human Services says over the next six months, they're transitioning to where Americans will pay for their COVID vaccinations. They have about 170 million doses to distribute before January 2023. That means, if you want to get a COVID booster, look to get it sooner rather than later.
Phys.org
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
msn.com
Yet Another Curveball in the COVID Mutation Nightmare
When the pharmaceutical industry scrambled to develop the first COVID vaccines back in 2020, it made sense that developers focused on the part of the virus that allows it to grab onto and infect our cells: the spike proteins. The best vaccines contain a piece of the spike, or genetic...
New study reveals positive long-term impact of switching from cigarettes to glo™
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- The full results from a year-long study showed that smokers switching exclusively to glo, BAT’s flagship Tobacco Heating Product (THP), achieved significant and sustained improvements in several indicators of potential harm associated with early disease development compared to smokers who continued to smoke. This included lung disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220905005032/en/ glo devices being tested in laboratories at BAT’s global R&D centre in Southampton, UK(Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Gynecologists encourage women to get regular gynecologic cancer screenings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gynecologists encourage women to receive regular gynecologic cancer screenings. Each year in the United States, nearly 90,000 women are diagnosed with gynecological cancers, and over 29,000 die from them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “You should start having pap smears at the...
msn.com
Lowering the Cost of Insulin Could Be Deadly
When I heard that my patient was back in the ICU, my heart sank. But I wasn’t surprised. Her paycheck usually runs short at the end of the month, so her insulin does too. As she stretches her supply, her blood sugar climbs. Soon the insatiable thirst and constant urination follow. And once her keto acids build up, her stomach pains and vomiting start. She always manages to make it to the hospital before the damage reaches her brain and heart. But we both worry that someday, she won’t.
msn.com
Enough with the backdoor policymaking. It's time to end the COVID public health emergency.
In July, the Biden administration extended the COVID-19 public health emergency into October, and he appears poised to extend it again for at least another three months. At this point, nearly all Americans have some form of immunity. Hospitalization rates haven't been high for months (despite case rates remaining high in much of the country).
msn.com
Opinion: We are not OK post-Covid
It’s hard to believe we are nearing the end of the summer of 2022. For many, the great pandemic of 2020 is long ago in the rearview mirror of our lives, but it is not. From long Covid-19 to “quiet quitting” and now even “quiet firing,” we all feel the intensity and stress, and perhaps, even the promise of this moment we are living through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
The steep decline in US life expectancy raises questions most politicians want to avoid
Gravestones in a cemetery Getty Images/Marc Bruxelle. The powers that be really want to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, even though the United States is still suffering hundreds of deaths a day and thousands of new hospitalizations. Evidently, that's a number of deaths and admissions Congress can live with. Two thirds of the country is vaccinated, and just about a third are boosted. And with the need to aid the defense of Ukraine, COVID is, evidently, so yesterday.
Comments / 0