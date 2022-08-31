ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

UMN Twin Cities says incoming freshman class is "most diverse in campus history"

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36tFjC_0hcqpVtM00

Safety a concern as students return to the University of Minnesota 01:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Twin Cities is touting its incoming freshman class of students as the most diverse in campus history -- and one of the biggest.

Approximately 6,700 new students will arrive for Welcome Week, which began Wednesday and will run through Sept. 5. The week features several events, including a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning and interactive campus safety sessions.

"Though notable for its size, the Class of 2026 is also the most diverse in Twin Cities campus history, driven by record numbers of incoming Black and Indigenous students," the university said.

The university says a "vast majority" of the students hail from Minnesota, as well as nearby reciprocity states, particularly Wisconsin.

As students began returning to classes this week, safety was at top of mind. Crime in nearby neighborhoods is up by 45 percent since 2018.

RELATED : As students return to the University of Minnesota, safety is top of mind

To ease the minds of parents and students, the U came up with this list of safety protocols they have completed and protocols they are planning.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Back to school: Tuesday marks first day for many students, including in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is the first day of school for many students across Minnesota, including Minneapolis Public Schools.Faculty and staff have spent all summer on improvements they hope will make the school year better for everyone - including security, COVID-19 protocols and mental health.The entrance to some of the schools in the district were updated over the summer to make them more secure.In terms of COVID-19 protocols, the district is following closely with CDC guidelines, which currently suggests anyone who tests positive should isolate for five days followed by five days of mask wearing.Masks in general and social distancing are optional...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

A look at Bloomington Public Schools' security measures to keep students safe

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Parents, kids and educators are getting into the rhythm of the beginning of the school year. As they prepare for class, administrators are working on ways to keep students safe. State law requires at least five lock-down drills a year. The Department of Public Safety says the first should happen in the first 10 days of school.WCCO visited Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington for a rare look at the safety and security measures the district is taking, and the best practices its emergency management director Rick Kaufman says it follows.Oak Grove Middle School welcomed students back last...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis ranks 2nd among top cities attracting Gen Z'ers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The City of Minneapolis ranks almost at the top of the list when it comes to attracting members of Generation Z to move there.A new study looked at the largest 45 U.S. cities by a number of factors that would make them particularly attractive to those ranging in age from 18 to 25. Those included the affordability index, the unemployment rate, the average internet speeds, green commuting, recreational establishments, and school enrollment.The only city that scored higher than Minneapolis in the overall rankings was Atlanta, which ranked first in number of parks per resident, and second in Gen...
CBS Minnesota

Fall allergy season upon us in Minnesota – and it's longer

MINNEAPOLIS – Have your eyes been itchy? Have you been sneezing? You may be suffering from late summer and early fall allergies due to high pollen levels in the Twin Cities.Dr. Pramod Kelkar, an allergist at Allina Health, said Ragweed pollen is usually the worst offender in Minnesota because it's so common in the Midwest and it can travel in the air for upwards of 200 miles. Those who are susceptible can feel the irritation from August through mid-October."Right now is the biggest time for fall allergies,"Kelkar said. "It feels like the spring is the stronger allergy season, but in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Falcon Heights, MN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
CBS Minnesota

With big help from recent grad, Hudson schools set to replace district's 800 phones, for free

Produced by Tony PetersonHUDSON, Wis. -- They say one person's trash is another person's treasure, and the actions of an IT person from the Hudson School District, working alongside a recent graduate, is proof of that.Jennifer Lotze, the assistant director of teaching and learning for technology with the district, found "garbage" over three hours west in Wilmar, and turned it into gold, with the help of a former student."I knew I would need some new phones for our classrooms," Lotze said. "It's a really hard thing to find money for phones that are just something that we need, but not...
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka tea shop gives back to community through it's round-up program

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Boba Tonka Bubble Tea is a family-owned business in Minnetonka with a mission to uplift its community. It opened during the pandemic out of one couple's love for tea and each other."Like most small businesses, a moment of insanity," said co-owner Rodney Hiel. "I am an avid tea drinker and I kept having to drive from Minnetonka to ... Minneapolis or St. Paul to get my tea, and I have been doing it for years," says co-owner Thusuong Hiel. "Then one day he just teased me and said, 'Why don't I open up a Boba Tea Shop for...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twin#College#Umn Twin Cities
CBS Minnesota

Augsburg University students complain of "unsafe living conditions"

MINNEAPOLIS -- College dormitories aren't known for being luxurious, but social media posts of spiders and cockroaches are being shared across Augsburg University's campus."This is very heartbreaking for me because no one should be living in conditions like these," a student wrote on Instagram. "Through the years, the conditions of these buildings have gotten worse & worse."Leora Derechin, an Augsburg junior who lives in the affected dorm, told WCCO about her own issues related to a broken window."You get snow in your room, the AC doesn't work, the heat doesn't work, and you're hearing a wind tunnel and you can't...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Answers to your Good Questions about the Minnesota State Fair: Part 2

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – There is so much to be curious about when it comes to our 12 days of fun at the Minnesota State Fair.From farm babies to butter sculptors, Heather Brown answers more of your Good Questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. We'll start with Curt from Bardal: He wants to know: Why is the largest boar at Minnesota State Fair from Iowa?Some of the competitions at the fair are open, which means they don't have to be from Minnesota.Guy from Minneapolis asked: How much is the butter sculptor paid?I hope a lot -- he has to do 10...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Labor Day weekend brings Minnesotans double dose of #Top10WxDays

MINNEAPOLIS – Beautiful weather came just in time for Labor Day weekend this year as people headed outdoors to embrace the final days of summer. From the lakes to the parks, many families spent the afternoon outside with family and friends.At Linden Hills Farmers Market, produce from vendors like Racing Heart Farm was plentiful."This is the height of the tomato season for us, but we're also having big harvest like onions and winter squash coming up," said Racing Heart's Les Macare.The small farm, from Colfax, Wisconsin, has traveled to the Linden Hills market for nine seasons. "We've had a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
MinnPost

Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness

The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
EDINA, MN
mprnews.org

78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like

The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Before the school year starts, have this conversation with your children

MINNEAPOLIS -- Time to stuff those backpacks and pack those lunches, because as of this week school is back in session.But there's another little-known but deeply important way to prep our kids for the school year, and it simply requires a two-minute talk.Jillian Benfield, a writer and blogger, posted about the conversation on Facebook. You can read it below or hear it in the video above.Benfield is advocating for her son, who has a Down syndrome diagnosis, and inspiring many along the way.If you'd like to find resources for parents or kids on the topics of disability awareness, visit Benfield's website by clicking here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.The man's identity will be released at noon on Tuesday. 
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy