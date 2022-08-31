Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kearney Hub
Loper runners beat Huskers, Blue Jays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney men's cross country team finished third Friday in the Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls, S.D., beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays. The Lopers, led by Ainsworth junior Ben Arens, finished with 90 points, trailing only South Dakota State...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High goes 1-3 at Norfolk softball tourney
NORFOLK — The Kearney High softball team went 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday, beating Lincoln Northeast 7-6 after losing to Omaha Marian 12-0 and Columbus 11-6. The Bearcats came out on top of the Rockets, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Facing a time limit and with the score tied, Kearney’s Oliva Wright singled to left, scoring Kenli Becker with the winning run.
Kearney Hub
2 die after head-on collision in Gage County
Two people were killed in a collision Friday night in southern Gage County, according to the Gage County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville, Kansas, was northbound on U.S. 77 near Barneston and crossed the center line. It collided head-on with a 2009 Honda van driven by 72-year-old James Gallahue of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Kearney Hub
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a central Lincoln restaurant. Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said officers were called to the McDonald's at 547 N. 48th St. about 3:30 a.m. They found a person who had been shot several times. That victim was transported...
