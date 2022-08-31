NORFOLK — The Kearney High softball team went 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational on Saturday, beating Lincoln Northeast 7-6 after losing to Omaha Marian 12-0 and Columbus 11-6. The Bearcats came out on top of the Rockets, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Facing a time limit and with the score tied, Kearney’s Oliva Wright singled to left, scoring Kenli Becker with the winning run.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO