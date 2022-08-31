Read full article on original website
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Correction
Elko County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday may approve an agreement to maintain a pedestrian crossing signal on Boyd-Kennedy Road at Ann Way. An article in the weekend edition of the Free Press quoted the meeting agenda which states it will be at the proposed roundabout at Lamoille Highway and Boyd-Kennedy Road.
Two passengers die in crash on Interstate 80
ELKO – Two men died when the van they were riding in crashed on Interstate 80 about 14 miles west of Wendover. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 19. Preliminary investigation determine that a Ford E-350 van driven by a California man was traveling east in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the left side of the road and onto the inside dirt shoulder, striking a reflective marker post. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and ultimately overturn.
Three die in SUV collision south of Battle Mountain
ELKO – Three people died and three were injured in a late-night collision on State Route 305 about seven miles south of Battle Mountain. Nevada State Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Preliminary investigation determined a Kia SUV was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Chevrolet SUV.
Local government in the week ahead
City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Elko City Hall. The planners will hear a request from DKH Investments to waive the required two off-street parking spaces at a proposed professional office at 832 Court St. Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday,...
Wildfire at base of Ruby Mountains near Jiggs
ELKO – Firefighters are battling a blaze near Harrison Pass Road south of Jiggs, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch. The fire near Green Mountain, about five miles southeast of Jiggs, was reported at 9 a.m. It had burned about eight acres as of Monday morning, according to Northeastern Nevada Interagency fire officials.
Back-to-back wins for Unable Stables closes Elko County Fair
ELKO – Dewey does it again!. The Elko County Fair and Livestock Show closed out with a win for Unable Stables, giving the horse racing syndicate back-to-back wins in the Nevada Blackjack Challenge on Labor Day. The final race of the day had six syndicates vying for bragging rights...
Temperature records from 72 years ago fall in Elko
ELKO -- High temperature records have been broken in Elko each of the past three days, and four more days of triple-digit heat are in the forecast. The high reached 98 at Elko’s airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 97. The high climbed to 100 on Friday, breaking the old record of 98. And the high of 101 on Saturday broke the old record of 99.
Heat continues; relief possible on weekend
ELKO — A heat wave that has pounded the West in recent days may be peaking in Elko after the high reached 101 degrees on Monday. That tied the previous record set in 2020. Elko topped out at 99 on Sunday. That was nearly 15 degrees above normal but just shy of the record 100 set in 2017.
