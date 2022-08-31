Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
WacoTrib.com
K-9 helps North Carolina deputy recover from gunshot wounds
NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Although he endures unbearable pain, especially on rainy days, from the four gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2021, Nash County Deputy William Toney is holding up well. He looks fit, has a warm and personable demeanor and forgiveness...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Man shot to death by officer during search for woman
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who “confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help...
WacoTrib.com
Person wounded in leg in shooting at Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One person was wounded in the leg during a shooting at the Minnesota State Fair, police said. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near the entrance to the Midway, police said.
WacoTrib.com
Woman suffers apparent shark bite on Maui's north shore
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui’s north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to...
WacoTrib.com
Hughes becomes first Black director of Alaska State Troopers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to colonel of the Alaska State Troopers, becoming the force's first Black director. He succeeds Bryan Barlow, who was promoted to deputy commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. The moves, announced this week, took effect Thursday. Barlow succeeds Leon Morgan as deputy commissioner. Morgan is retiring.
WacoTrib.com
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
WacoTrib.com
Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor's office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. The campaign manager for Hobbs, who is currently secretary of state, pointed to a raucous debate...
WacoTrib.com
Gas prices continue to decline in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have continued to decline in New Jersey and around the nation heading into the Labor Day weekend as lower oil prices offset increased demand and tightened supplies. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
WacoTrib.com
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
WacoTrib.com
Neil Sperry: Professional needs to examine live oak
DEAR NEIL: Several months ago we noticed bark splitting on a mature live oak in our yard. We figured it was the result of last year’s cold like some of the others we have seen you write about. However, recently we have seen swelling on the bark on the...
WacoTrib.com
Ranchers seek to intervene in Idaho-US water rights fight
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Individual ranchers and the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice challenging recently-passed state water rights laws. The request filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court involves laws passed in the last five...
WacoTrib.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office announced. Mahoney's resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney's expected departure marks the...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas cotton farmers, gins face difficult harvest season
One Centex cotton gin operator says 2022 has been the worst year for cotton he’s ever seen, and other agricultural officials in the Waco area say the extreme drought covering 99% of McLennan County took a toll on cotton season. Last year, Texas farmers harvested 7.7 million bales of cotton over 5.6 million acres. This year, the United States Department of Agriculture predicts Texas’ cotton production to drop significantly, harvesting just 2.9 million bales on 2.2 million acres of harvested area. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/cotton-farmers-gins-face-difficult-harvest-season/article_a9903256-2ace-11ed-b523-43ed0f22380e.html.
WacoTrib.com
Ray Perryman: Low literacy rates hurting Texas economy
Literacy is essential to many daily activities, and its importance to individual well-being can hardly be overstated. In an era of workforce shortages, it is rapidly becoming an economic imperative. The Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies defines five levels of proficiency. Adults who are “Below Level 1” can, at best, read brief texts on familiar topics and locate a piece of specific information, with only basic vocabulary knowledge required. Levels 3 and above allow greater comprehension and application and are generally consistent with being able to perform some type of technical or professional labor.
WacoTrib.com
WVa governor appoints 2 men to State Board of Education
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new members to the State Board of Education. They are Victor L. Gabriel and Christopher A. Stansbury. “Both of these men are extremely qualified to fill these roles,” Justice said in a news release Friday. “I know...
