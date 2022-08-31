ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 3

Nina Prather
5d ago

prayers are the child and his family but it's so many driver's that dont get. court or get a way with senseless accident

mocoshow.com

Update on Student Struck by Vehicle After Driver Failed to Stop for School Bus

Update: The victim was initially described as 7-year-old female by Montgomery County Police; we now know that she is 9-years-old and in the fourth grade. WTOP reports that the 9-year-old girl that was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 18600 block of Walkers Choice Rd. in Montgomery Village suffered a broken clavicle and broken pelvis, according to an MCPS spokesperson. The incident occurred at 3:53pm on Tuesday, August 30. Montgomery County Police said that the driver of the vehicle drove around a stopped MCPS school bus and struck the child. The school bus had its flashing red lights on at the time of the collision and the driver remained on the scene. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man in critical condition after killing wife, shooting himself

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a man is in critical condition after he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident unfolded just after 3:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Central Park Circle on Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they found Daphne Saunders-Johnson, 59, and James Johnson, 62, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The married couple was taken to an area hospital for help where Saunders-Johnson was pronounced dead. Johnson remains in critical condition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wnav.com

Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital

Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

1-year-old girl shot inside apartment in Lanham: Police

LANHAM, Md. (7News) — A one-year-old girl was shot at an apartment complex in Lanham Sunday afternoon, police said. Prince George's County Police believe the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. inside an apartment at the Glendale Residences complex on Good Luck Road at Greenbelt Road. Police Chief Malik...
LANHAM, MD
WTOP

Husband charged in Fairfax Co. shooting that left wife dead

The Fairfax County, Virginia, police said Monday that the shooting in the Alexandria section Sunday that left a woman dead and her husband badly wounded was the result of the husband shooting her, then himself. The police said they got a report at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a shooting....
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
GERMANTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Body found in burning car in DC; police investigating

WASHINGTON (DC News now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a body was recovered from a burning vehicle in Northwest Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to an alleyway near Nicholson Street NW around 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. It took them around 10 minutes to get the fire under control. DC police were called to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
clayconews.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 695 in Pikesville, Maryland

PIKESVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting the investigation of a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening September 2, 2022 in Baltimore County. Shortly before 9:05 P.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a serious crash on the outer loop of Interstate 695 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville, Maryland.
PIKESVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
fox5dc.com

Body found in burned car in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a dead body was found in a burned out vehicle Monday in northwest D.C. Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Nicholson Street just after 4:20 p.m. for a vehicle fire. After the flames were extinguished investigators found the body inside. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. It...
WASHINGTON, DC

