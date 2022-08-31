ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Colony Market & Deli Joins With Other Atascadero Businesses to Raise Funds for LIGHTHOUSE

By Christianna Marks
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSRvC_0hcqnX1200

Drug, alcohol abuse prevention program is a part of the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation

ATASCADERO — On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., a couple hundred community members of all ages headed out to Colony Market & Deli for their first fundraiser benefiting the LIGHTHOUSE Program in Atascadero.

“It was just a really great mix of people all coming together to support LIGHTHOUSE, and it was cool to see how many people wanted to know more about it, and it was just really great,” said co-owner of Colony Market & Deli Joanna Wemple.

The LIGHTHOUSE Program is a part of the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation. Its mission is to bring awareness, prevention, intervention, and education on drug and alcohol abuse to the youth of Atascadero.

Colony Market & Deli teamed up with more local businesses for their fundraiser. SLO Axe Co. provided axe throwing and putt-putt golf, Topa Topa Brewery brought the beer, Bristol’s Cider brought the cider, Lone Madrone Winery provided wine, while Traffic Records sponsored DJ Jason Perez, who was there to spin vinyl, and Colony Market served the food.

“Everybody is donating a percentage of their proceeds to LIGHTHOUSE, and we also had a raffle, and all of that money will go directly to LIGHTHOUSE,” added Wemple.

Though the final numbers for money raised for the LIGHTHOUSE Program have not been fully calculated yet, spreading awareness and creating conversations about the program were the main focus.

“It was important to raise money, but it was really as important to raise awareness, and that was for sure a wonderful success,” added Wemple.

On top of all the local businesses, LIGHTHOUSE Coffee was also there, and students in the program sold coffee that they roasted with the help of Joebella Coffee Roasters. Wemple said that coffee was flying out the door at the event.

“Part of what they [LIGHTHOUSE] do in addition to drug intervention and prevention is, they really try to give the kids in their program skills to carry with them for life. And so they have this whole coffee project they do with Joebella, and they roast coffee, and they sell it,” Wemple explained.

Colony Market & Deli are planning to make this an annual event and are open to throwing even more fundraisers in between.

“We’ve been big supporters of the LIGHTHOUSE Foundation for a long time. We really believe in what they’re doing,” said Wemple. “Their programs are so important for the youth of our community. They really help kids who maybe don’t have anybody to talk to or anybody who can help them see their way out of drug problems and that kind of thing. We just so admire what they do and know how important it is.”

For more information on the LIGHTHOUSE Program, go to: lighthouseatascadero.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1ZL8_0hcqnX1200
Atascadero comes out for Colony Market & Deli LIGHTHOUSE fundraiser. Contributed Photo

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:14— Brandon Christopher...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

