Minneapolis, MN

Vikings trade for WR Jalen Reagor, waive WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was taken one pick before Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft, and their careers so far couldn't be more opposite.

Now that they're reportedly teammates, maybe Reagor can turn things around. The Vikings confirmed that they sent a 2023 seventh-round pick and conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reagor. The completion of the trade depends on Reagor passing a physical.

Shortly after the Reagor trade, the Vikings announced that the team waived 23-year-old wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Reagor #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Jefferson, who the Minnesota Vikings took 22nd overall in 2020, has compiled more receiving yards in his first two years than anyone in NFL history. Entering his third season, he's already considered among the best pass catchers in the entire league .

Reagor, the 21st overall pick, has just 64 catches, 695 receiving yards and three touchdowns across two seasons.

With the Vikings' top three receivers solidified -- Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn -- Reagor is purely a depth addition, albeit one with some upside given his age and draft pedigree. The Vikings reportedly sent a seventh round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth round pick in 2024 to the Eagles, so they didn't give up much to acquire the 23-year-old receiver.

Reagor played college ball at Texas Christian University, where he compiled 2,248 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in three years.

The Vikings also solidified its 12-man practice squad roster on Wednesday, which includes wide receiver Trishton Jackson, outside linebacker Janarius Robinson and others. See the full practice squad roster here .

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

